Lady Bucs Youth Basketball Camp underway at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Lady Bucs Youth Basketball Camp started its first day on Monday.

ETSU head women’s basketball coach Brenda Mock Brown said the camp helps players of all skill levels.

“We’ve got a variety of ages and skill levels, and [we’re] really just talking about the fundamentals of basketball; but then also teamwork and what it means to have great attitude, effort and be a great teammate,” she said.

Brown said the camp covers not just basketball but also work ethic, academics and more.

“How to be a better teammate not just in basketball but in life,” Brown said. “You know, some core values about high character, integrity, work ethic; and then also we talk a little bit about academics. Really, things that are going to prepare them for middle school, high school and then life after that.”

The camp will run until Thursday inside Brooks Gym on ETSU’s main campus.

