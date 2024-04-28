Lady Bucs win in home finale over Wofford

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU softball left its last game at Betty Basler Field in 2024 as winners, using a fifth-inning burst to grab a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

ETSU rallies for first SoCon sweep of the season

The Terriers used an RBI groundout and an RBI single to grab control in the second inning, snagging a 2-0 lead. The score remained that way until the bottom of the fifth inning.

Cameron Young lofted a ball to deep right field – deep enough for Leilani Coleman-Tillman to score on a sacrifice fly. A few batters later, Riley Nayadley laced a ball into right-center field for the game-tying RBI.

Taylor Suchy tallied the go-ahead run on an RBI groundout, permanently putting ETSU ahead, 3-2.

Kendall Thackston (2-5) pitched the final 5.0 innings of the game, allowing just one hit, while walking five batters.

ETSU (11-33, 6-15 SoCon) will hit the road on Tuesday for a doubleheader at Appalachian State. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.

