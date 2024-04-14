Lady Bucs claim first SoCon regular season title

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s tennis claimed just its third-ever victory over Furman on Saturday afternoon, giving the Blue and Gold its first regular season SoCon championship.

The 4-3 victory over the Paladins locked up ETSU’s perfect 7-0 mark in the conference this season.

The Bucs opened the day by locking up the doubles point, as Fernanda Carvajal/Daniela Rivera rolled to a 6-1 victory on Court 1, followed by a 6-2 win for Sofia Markova/Alessandra Caceres on Court 2.

ETSU jumped out to a commanding three-point lead, as Caceres and Carvajal both grabbed straight-sets victories for the home team. Furman, however, took wins on Courts 4, 3 and 6 to even up the matchup, 3-3.

Sofia Markova delivered victory for the Bucs on Court 1, willing her way past Sara Snyder, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 7-6 (6).

The full set of scores are below:

Singles Competition

1. Sofia Markova (ETSU) def. Sara Snyder (FUR) 7-6 (7-1), 4-6, 7-6 (8-6)

2. Fernanda Carvajal (ETSU) def. Maeve Thornton (FUR) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

3. Ellie Schulson (FUR) def. Daniela Rivera (ETSU) 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 6-0

4. Grace Thomas (FUR) def. Jana Rovira (ETSU) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2

5. Alessandra Caceres (ETSU) def. Macy Hitchcock (FUR) 7-5, 6-0

6. Marissa Pennings (FUR) def. Ralitsa Alexandrova (ETSU) 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-2

Doubles Competition

1. Fernanda Carvajal/Daniela Rivera (ETSU) def. Ellie Schulson/Macy Hitchcock (FUR) 6-1

2. Sofia Markova/Alessandra Caceres (ETSU) def. Jess Dawson/Sara Snyder (FUR) 6-2

3. Maeve Thornton/Grace Thomas (FUR) def. Ralitsa Alexandrova/Jana Rovira (ETSU) 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (5,2,4,3,6,1)

ETSU (14-7, 7-0 SoCon) has secured the top seed for next week’s SoCon Tournament championship, where they’ll look to defend their title from 2023.

The Bucs will face eighth-seeded UNCG in a quarterfinal match to be played at the Champions Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

