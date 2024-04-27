Lady Buckeyes defeat Lady Eagles in bi-district series opener

Apr. 26—TYLER — Rusk attempted to rally in the final inning, but Gilmer's lead proved to be too big of hill for the Lady Eagles to climb.

Gilmer came away with a 7-4 victory over the Lady Eagles in Game 1 of a best-of-three Class 4A, Region III, bi-district series that is being played at Tyler Legacy High School.

Game 2 is set to get under way at 2 p.m. Saturday, and if a third game is needed, it will take place after the conclusion of game Game 2.

Gilmer took a 7-0 lead into the seventh inning, but Rusk battled back with two outs to score four runs in the final segment.

Joci Hill started the rally by walking, with Sarah Boudreaux following up with a base hit.

Riley Collins then laced a double into left field, which enabled Hill and Boudreaux to come in to score.

Kennzie Norton kept the rally going by clubbing a base hit to the left side that enabled Collins to make it to third base.

Aubrey Hassell then smoked a full-count offering from Alexis Kemp into deep right field for a triple. Collins and Norten came in to score on the hit.

Kemp retired the next Lady Eagle on a ground out to shortstop to end the game.

Arabella Heredia, Madison Downs and Courtney Chandler had a base hit each for Rusk.

Collins pitched six innings for the Lady Eagles and gave up four earned runs on eight hits. She struck out four and walked one.

Kemp picked up the win in the circle for Gilmer. She pitched a complete game and allowed four runs, all earned off of seven hits. Kemp fanned 10 and walked five.