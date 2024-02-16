Lady Braves fend off Barton

Feb. 16—WILSON — The UNC Pembroke women's basketball team scored 18 points in the first and the fourth quarter and shot 36.5 percent from the field on the way to a 60-52 victory against Barton on Thursday evening inside the Wilson Gymnasium.

The Braves (18-6, 12-2 Conference Carolinas) have now won their last six contests and have been victorious against Barton in the last four contests. The Bulldogs (7-16, 6-8 CC) have now lost their last three games and fall to 3-6 when playing at home.

Barton took an early 5-2 lead with a driving layup from Lauren Walker just two minutes into the action, but UNC Pembroke would knot the score at 7 apiece with a triple from the corner from Kelci Adams with 6:54 left to play in the opening period. The Braves shot 43.8% from the field and scored six straight points to push their lead out to 13-7 at the 3:47 mark, and held an 18-14 advantage heading into the second period.

UNCP started the frame on an 8-0 run to cushion their lead 26-14 with a layup from Kalaya Hall with 6:18 left to play in the half. Barton put together a 6-0 run to end the half and trim their deficit back to 30-22 as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

Skylar Quillet canned a three-pointer to start the half, but Adams answered with a three ball of her own, and give the Braves a 33-25 lead at the 8:51 mark. Barton used a 10-2 run to knot the score at 35 apiece with 4:35 left to play, but UNC Pembroke scored the final seven points of the quarter including a three from Alcenia Purnell at the buzzer as the Black & Gold held a 42-35 advantage heading into the final stanza.

Adams, Courtney Smith, and Purnell each knocked down 3-pointers to pad the UNCP lead 51-38 with 8:29 remaining in regulation. Barton chipped away at its deficit, 51-45, following a 7-0 scoring run, but the Braves shot 43.8% from the floor and outscored the Bulldogs 9-7 in the final minutes to secure the victory.

Hall finished with a team-best 17 points in 30 minutes of action. Hall was 6-for-15 from the field and grabbed six rebounds.

Zaria Clark nearly registered a double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds. The Stanley native played all 40 minutes and dished out five assists, while added a pair of steals and a block.

Adams chipped in 11 points highlighted by a 3-for-7 clip from the perimeter. Adams pulled down four rebounds.

UNC Pembroke held the lead for 90.5% of Thursday's victory.

The Black & Gold picked up 21 points from Barton's 20 turnovers.

The Braves also scored 24 points inside the paint and 14 points from their bench.

UNCP shot 10 free throws and connected on seven of those attempts, while Barton was just 2-for-8 from the charity stripe.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they welcome Francis Marion to town for the Battle of I-95. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.