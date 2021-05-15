Lady Beavers softball holds off Princeton, 9-8

May 15—BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School softball team still isn't where head coach Barry Reed would like them to be. But they are already in a far better place than when he found them.

"I think the whole community is beginning to notice that we're winning some games and it appears that we've got better crowds at the games," Reed said.

Relief pitcher Cara Jones and the Lady Beavers managed to shut down a late surge by rival Princeton in the top of the seventh inning Friday night, preserving an 9-8 Bluefield victory over the visiting Lady Tigers.

"We're 3-1 in one-run games now," said Reed. "They've got a different attitude ... it's crazy. Earlier this week we were down three and came back to win by one. Tonight we were up three and Princeton got within one, but we held them off. "

Brown picked up her first save of the season, coming on in the sixth inning to relieve starting pitcher Jordan Jones. It was a mixed day for both Lady Beavers pitchers. Jones (5-2) struck out four and walked three, hitting a pair of batters. Brown struck out one and walked none, allowing two runs in the seventh that put the pressure on the home team.

Even had the lead slipped to a tie, Reed isn't so sure his team wouldn't have redeemed it in the bottom of the frame.

"One thing that's definitely improved is our hitting. You can't count us out with the way we're swinging the bats right now," Reed said.

The Lady Beavers churned out nine hits. Abigail Richardson went 3-for-4, Grace Richardson went 2-for-4 and both scored two runs apiece. Gracie Rockness had a hit and scored two runs.

Princeton pitcher Emma Johnson struck out none and walked one over six innings, absorbing the loss.

Lady Tigers catcher Abby Jenkins led Princeton's nine-hit attack, going 3-for-4, including a double and a two-run home run. She finished with three RBIs. Skylur Rice had a double.

As head softball coach at Virginia High, Reed coached one of the most successful programs in the state. On his watch, the Lady Bearcats won 16-of-18 district championships, also winning nine regional titles. He led Virginia High to eight Final Four appearances and two state runner-up finishes.

That's arguably a tough run to follow, but Reed didn't come to Bluefield to expect to lose. Even after having his timetable disrupted by the COVID spring, he's been heartened to see the team's progress. At present, they're 8-4 overall.

"They're really buying in to what I've got to offer, and thank goodness. I'm thankful. If we were sitting here 2-10, I'd be having a really hard time with them," Reed said. "Our facilities have gotten better and our team has gotten better. Everything right now is kind of upbeat for Bluefield Lady Beavers softball."

Bluefield 9, Princeton 8

Princeton..........014 001 2 — 8 9 3

Bluefield...........411 012 x — 9 9 8

Emma Johnson and Abby Jenkins. Jordan Jones, Cara Brown (6) and Grace Richardson. W — Jones, 5-2. L — Johnson. SV— Brown. HR— Princeton, Abby Jenkins.