Lady Beavers blow past Wyoming East, 15-2

May 1—BLUEFIELD — Tuesday night's sectional softball meeting between top-seeded Bluefield and Wyoming East at Bluefield High School made for 2 1-3 innings worth of suspense.

Then, before you kne0w it, the mystery was over.

The Lady Beavers erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 15-2 Samsonite Explanation handed to the Lady Warriors.

Bluefield (14-5) now takes today off while Wyoming East faces the winner of Tuesday night's game between PikeView and Westside in an elimination game today. Whoever survives that showdown will face the Lady Beavers in Bluefield on Friday.

Izzy Smith picked up the victory for the home team, striking out 10 Lady Warriors batters while walking two. She allowed two runs — neither of which were earned — on five hits. She helped herself at the plate with a double and an RBI.

Taylor Mabry led the Lady Beavers lineup, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Audra Rockness went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored while Grace Richardson had a double, a sacrifice fly, an RBI and three runs scored.

Abigail Matthews went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored, Maddie Lawson had two hits and two RBIs with a run scored and Cara Brown

Makinlei Hatfield had two hits to pace Wyoming East.

Late Softball

Eastside 9, Richlands 4

COEBURN, Va. — A three-run Richlands rally in the fifth inning halved homestanding Eastside's lead, but Lady Spartans closer Braelyn Hall shut the gates with a pair of shutout innings and the full comeback failed to manifest in Coeburn, on Monday.

Eastside plated an earned run against Blue Tornado relief pitcher Arin Rife in the sixth inning for added assurance.

The Spartans rode a nine-hit attack, with Emma Sartin going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Jada Jordan went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Emmaleigh Banks had a double and an RBI and Haley Frazier had a double.

Rife led the Lady Blue Tornado six-hit attack, going 2-for-3 while Adyson Moore had a double and two RBIs.

Mount View 14, Summers 5

WELCH — The Lady Golden Knights exploited 11 Lady Bobcats walks en route to a sectional tournament victory Monday in Welch.

Phoebe Dudgeon had a triple and two RBIs for Mount View while Shian Carter had a hit with two RBis and two runs scored scored and Cadence Shatley had a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Late Baseball

J Monroe 13, PikeView 3

GARDNER — The Mavs' Peyton Gardinier went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs and James Monroe rolled to a lopsided five-inning victory over the homestanding Panthers.

Cooper Ridgeway, Kadyn HInes and Justin Feamster each had two hits with a double and two RBIs for the Mavericks.

Carson Koen was the sound of one hand clapping for the Mavs.

He stayed on for the full five, striking out two and walking none allowing three runs — none of which were earned — off of five hits.

Drew Damewood went 2-for-2 with a run scored for PikeView.