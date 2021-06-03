Lady Beavers beat PikeView, earn sectional softball rematch with Renegades

Jun. 3—BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield softball team lost Tuesday night's Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 tournament opener at Westside 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Thanks to the way the Lady Beavers played on Wednesday, they might have a shot at redeeming that loss.

Freshman Grace Richardson went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and a double and Bluefield eliminated PikeView 9-1 in a loser's bracket game at Bluefield High School.

Richardson scored two runs and finished with five RBIs during her rampage.

"If she'd just gotten a single she would have hit for the cycle," mused Lady Beavers head coach Barry Reed, whose team is slated to travel to Clear Fork today for a 5 p.m. loser's bracket rematch with the Lady Renegades, who fell to Wyoming East 1-0 on Wednesday. "She had an outstanding ball game."

Richardson, the team catcher was also a major playmaker on the defensive side. She threw out two PikeView runners from behind the plate; one at third and one at first.

Bluefield pitcher Cara Brown (8-2) went the five-inning distance for the 3-hit victory. She threw 72 pitches and struck out four while walking two. The lone run scored against her fell in the opening inning.

The Lady Beavers (15-5) knocked out nine hits during the must-win game. Sandrea Dickey went 2-for-2 with a double and Jordan Jones recorded a triple.

Reed said his team looks forward to another game with the second-seeded Lady Renegades (5-3).

"I thought we played real good [on Tuesday night] I was shocked that the score was 3-2. We made four errors and in a 3-2 game you can't make any errors ... that cost us," said Reed.

"I think it was an opportunity to grow a little bit and hopefully we did. Hopefully next time that happens we can come out on top."

Bluefield 9, PikeView 1

PikeView............100 00 — 1 3 2

Bluefield.............232 02 — 9 9 2

Holly Dunford and Maddie Whittaker. Cara Brown and Grace Richardson. W— Brown, 8-2. L— Dunford.