Lady Aggie season ends just shy of title tilt

May 28—SPARTANBURG, S.C. — On the cusp of an incredible five-game run through the NJCAA Division II World Series loser's bracket, the Murray State Lady Aggie season came to a close Friday afternoon just shy of a return to the national championship game.

Coach Aaron Mullens' youth-laden club took a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, but for the second time in the tournament watched Kirkwood Community College rally in its final at bat to topple the Lady Aggies, 5-4, at Tyger River Park. Murray State ends the season with a 60-7 record.

Murray State never trailed in the contest until the walk off hit in the final stanza, claiming an early 2-0 edge in the first frame on Haili Igou's home run just two batters into the contest.

The Lady Aggies tacked on a run in the third inning on a Courtney Grey two-out single that scored Igou, but Kirkwood answered in the bottom of the stanza thanks to a hit batter, single and three-run homer with two outs.

Each team tossed scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth with Murray State leaving the bases loaded in the sixth.

Mullens' squad broke through again in the seventh as Igou opened with a double and eventually scored on Shaylin Midgley's sacrifice fly.

Five straight Lady Eagles reached, however, against a pair of Murray State hurlers in the bottom of the inning for the victory.

Igou paced the offensive charge with a double and home run while Karsyn York, Grey, Bella Butler, Kennedy Lord and Lexi Meadows all chipped in a hit.