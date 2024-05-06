Lady Aces top Trigg 3-2

The host Owensboro Catholic High School softball team struck for three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to capture a 3-2 comeback victory over Trigg County in the Owensboro Catholic Classic on Saturday at Jack C. Fisher Park.

With the victory, the Lady Aces improved to 14-10.

Maci Merritt led off the bottom of the fifth frame with a double, advanced to third base on Gracie Dukate’s sacrifice bunt and then scored on Kailey Hamilton’s RBI double to left field. Two batters later, Hannah Tignor reached safely on an error before Maren Riney’s two-run line drive to center field put the Lady Aces on top.

Trigg County (14-14) got a baserunner on with a single in the top of the sixth but never threatened down the stretch.

The Lady Wildcats took the lead on Kady Fuller’s RBI base hit in the third frame, followed an inning later by Livia Breckel’s RBI single for a 2-0 advantage.

Hamilton finished 2-for-2 with two doubles, an RBI and a run for Catholic, while Tyranda Stuart went 2-for-3. Hannah Robbins earned the pitching win after striking out five batters and allowing one earned run on nine hits.

Tember Oliver led Trigg County with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate.

The Lady Aces return to action Monday at No. 13 Meade County.

TRIGG COUNTY001 100 — 2 9 1

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC000 03x — 3 6 0

WP-Robbins. LP-Oliver. 2B-Hamilton 2, Merritt (OC).

APOLLO 7, LaRUE COUNTY 4Arianna Ramirez went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Madalyn Roberts produced two hits with two RBIs in the E-Gals’ victory at the Owensboro Catholic Classic.

Apollo (14-10) jumped out of the gate early when Tyler Hall got on with a fielder’s choice ground ball in the top of the first inning, advanced to second base when Macy Calhoun drew a walk and then scored on an RBI single by Roberts.

LaRue County (20-9-1) seized the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first, but the E-Gals responded with a trio of scores in the second frame. Abie Butterworth led off with a double, Grace Parker singled, Mallory Velotta smacked an RBI base hit, Parker scored on a wild pitch, and Ramirez drove in Velotta to give Apollo a 4-2 edge.

The Lady Hawks forced another tie with two runs in the second, highlighted by Erin Hornback’s RBI triple, but Apollo held them scoreless for the remainder of the contest.

The E-Gals took the lead for good in the third when Calhoun led off with a triple and then scored on Roberts’s RBI single. Apollo added two insurance runs in the fifth, getting an RBI single from Taylor Clark and an RBI double from Ramirez, for the final margin.

Velotta also notched two runs for the E-Gals, who play again when they host South Spencer (Ind.) on Tuesday.

APOLLO131 20 — 7 11 0

LaRUE COUNTY220 00 — 4 5 0

WP-Julian. LP-Abbott. 2B-Butterworth, Ramirez (A). 3B-Calhoun (A), Hornback (LC).

OTHER RESULTSIn other Owensboro Catholic Classic action, top-ranked South Warren beat No. 2 Henderson County 9-2 after scoring eight runs in the top of the second inning.

Henderson County also claimed a 3-0 win over No. 23 Central Hardin.

Butler County earned a 3-2 victory over Breckinridge County, an 8-5 conquest of Lyon County and a 3-0 victory against Central Hardin.

Breck also fell 2-0 to Christian County and 12-1 to Lyon County, Central Hardin beat Trigg County 9-2, and LaRue County and Christian County tied at 1-1.