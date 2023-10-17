Lady Aces roll in district tourney

Oct. 17—The Owensboro Catholic High School volleyball team jumped out to an early lead and never let up on the way to defeating Daviess County in three sets in the 9th District Tournament Monday night at Apollo's Eagle Arena.

The Lady Aces (24-8) won 25-7, 25-15, 25-10 and will advance to face Owensboro (21-10) in Wednesday's district championship game.

Both teams will then advance to the upcoming 3rd Region Tournament in Whitesville.

"They came out ready," OCHS coach Brian Hardison said of his players. "They practiced really good yesterday. They had a big day on Saturday — we beat Bowling Green in five sets, and they're ranked 12th — so I'm pretty happy with what I'm seeing."

Kennedy Murphy recorded 33 assists, eight digs and two kills to pace Catholic, which also got production from Blair Riney (18 digs, eight kills, six aces); Karsen Tipmore (26 digs, five aces); Isabelle Reisz (10 digs); Olivia Castlen (seven kills); Lindsey Warren (five kills, five digs); Jaiden Grant (four kills, four aces, two digs); Tyranda Stuart (seven digs, four kills, two aces); Addie Oller (three kills); Ava Martin (two kills); Andi Davis (two digs); and Mayme Powell (one assist, one dig).

Hardison was also happy to get plenty of playing time for some of his younger players.

"It gave me the opportunity to run 14 players," he said. "We're hitting on all cylinders like we need to be, but we have to do it the rest of the way. I told the girls, 'We don't play anybody else's ball but ours.'

"What we do is force everybody else to play Catholic High ball."

The Lady Panthers were led by contributions from Gracie Meserve (four kills, three blocks); Maya Pollard (five blocks, four digs, three kills, two aces); Kayla Jones (eight digs, six assists, two aces, two blocks); Lexi Jones (six digs); Lauren Jean (five digs); Rylan Westerfield (five digs); Haylee Clark (two blocks, two digs); Lily Farmer (one assist, one block); Kirsten Harris (three digs); and Molly Baughman (one dig).

DC, which lost its last eight matches, closes its season at 8-19.

Catholic will have an opportunity to capture its second consecutive district championship with a win Wednesday.