Ladue Track & Field sweeps Class 4 state championship

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Ladue Rams became just the third program in the last decade to complete a sweep when both the boys and girls teams won the Class 4 state championship.

The last team-state championship for the boys program came in 2019. The last girls’ state championship for Ladue was won back in 2009.

Among the individual champions was Jr. High Jumper Bella Jones. Jones recorded a jump of 5 feet, 4 inches to earn her gold medal, breaking a program record set back in 1990.

The Boys 4×100 team, featuring Dwayne Foley, Evan Via, Jordan Williams, and Shaun Roberts, also set a school record for the third-consecutive year with a time of 41.88 seconds.

