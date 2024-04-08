Ladies National Football League: Armagh in 'great place' after winning title - McGonigle

Armagh defender Clodagh McCambridge lifts the Division One trophy at Croke Park [Inpho]

Orchard boss Greg McGonigle hopes they can bring momentum into the All-Ireland series after beating Kerry in the Division One final.

Armagh secured a first top-flight title with a 2-12 to 2-9 victory over the champions in Sunday's decider at Croke Park.

"It's a great place to be on 7 April," said a delighted McGonigle.

"Looking forward with stuff to prepare for coming into the Ulster championship and then the All-Ireland series.

Having lost out by three points to the Kingdom in the Division Two decider two years ago, this was a sweet victory for an Armagh side that were also appearing in their maiden top-tier league showpiece.

The sides went in level at 1-4 apiece at the break and Niamh Ni Chonchuir's goal helped Kerry go in front before Aimee Mackin hit the roof of the net as Armagh fought back for the win.

Mackin and Kelly Mallon starred for the Ulster side as they contributed a combined 1-9.

"From a defensive point of view, we'd be happy with where we are at, but again we could have been possibly a little bit more clinical up front - we maybe left a couple of chances behind us," added McGonigle.

"We talked about teams probably going to have purple patches or you're going to make mistakes and we say it's always about reaction.

"It's responding, it's not about reacting and not going into ourselves. In regards of trying to get back up and get a score as soon as we can, we reacted very well to conceding an early second half [goal] ."