Ladies Golf Club plays Three-Club Monte

Jun. 12—On Wednesday the Meadow Greens — Ramsey Ladies Golf Club played a game of "Three-Club Monte."

Prior to starting, players chose three clubs to use for their entire round, along with their putter. Members subtracted half of their handicap off each of the nine holes for net scores.

On the front nine Sandy May and Carmel Taylor both took wins with a net score of 33. Patty Peterson and Nancy Wesely also won on the front nine with scores of 35. On the back nine with a score of 31, Karen Baier took a win. Also on the back nine, Linda Youngmark scored a win with a 34, and Joy Blaser and Doris Hagen won with scores of 36.

Pat Busker had a chip-in on hole No. 7, and Chris Swatfager had a birdie on hole No. 8.