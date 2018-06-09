Ladies and gentlemen, Nick Young is an NBA champion

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea

You can now refer to him as Swaggy Champion.

In his 11th NBA season, Nick Young is an NBA champion. No one can take that away from him.

He's definitely the swaggiest champion in NBA history.

Ladies and gentlemen, @swaggyp1 is a champion.

ICYMI, here's a look at our other top social media posts following the Warriors' 2018 championship.

What's a King to a God?

Dray did some redecorating.

3x Champion. New 2K19 Cover.

Respect.

The Champ is here 🏆🏆🏆

A moment Quinn will never forget 🙌

"Went from gettin' snitched on to puttin' a ring on" 😂

This is how The Bay celebrates a championship.

Game

Result/Schedule

Game 1

Warriors 124, Cavs 114 (OT)

Game 2

Warriors 122, Cavs 103

Game 3

Warriors 110, Cavs 102

Game 4

Warriors 108, Cavs 85


