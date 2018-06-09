Ladies and gentlemen, Nick Young is an NBA champion
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Coverage of the Warriors 2018 Championship Parade begins Tuesday at 9:30am on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on NBCSportsBayArea.com.
You can now refer to him as Swaggy Champion.
In his 11th NBA season, Nick Young is an NBA champion. No one can take that away from him.
He's definitely the swaggiest champion in NBA history.
Ladies and gentlemen, @swaggyp1 is a champion.
A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on Jun 8, 2018 at 8:36pm PDT
ICYMI, here's a look at our other top social media posts following the Warriors' 2018 championship.
A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on Jun 8, 2018 at 8:30pm PDT
A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on Jun 8, 2018 at 8:37pm PDT
A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on Jun 8, 2018 at 8:47pm PDT
A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on Jun 8, 2018 at 8:53pm PDT
A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on Jun 8, 2018 at 9:13pm PDT
A moment Quinn will never forget 🙌
A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on Jun 8, 2018 at 9:44pm PDT
"Went from gettin' snitched on to puttin' a ring on" 😂
A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on Jun 8, 2018 at 9:56pm PDT
This is how The Bay celebrates a championship.
A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on Jun 8, 2018 at 10:52pm PDT
Steph living his best life 🍾 pic.twitter.com/2jYq3GVplv
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2018
351 days ago @1jordanbell was drafted.
Today he's an NBA Champion. pic.twitter.com/jFApC0Dxr1
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2018
.@D_West30 wants The Bay to tear the parade up on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/PxNENhhk2H
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2018
"Today, Swaggy P became a national treasure" 😂 pic.twitter.com/MfUfallLhE
— NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) June 9, 2018
The 🍾🍾🍾 was poppin' in the Dubs' locker room. pic.twitter.com/ztoHyHd6YB
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2018
Klay with the most legendary photo bomb in history 😂 pic.twitter.com/vXcuzLRLnc
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2018
Game
Result/Schedule
Game 1
Warriors 124, Cavs 114 (OT)
Game 2
Warriors 122, Cavs 103
Game 3
Warriors 110, Cavs 102
Game 4
Warriors 108, Cavs 85