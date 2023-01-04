Who are the ladies dancing on the field at TCU football games? Meet the TCU Showgirls

You can’t miss them.

They are the ladies in purple and white dancing lockstep with each other in between quarters at TCU football games.

Their technical routines are unmistakable — they can dance.

They are the Showgirls, and they are headed to SoFi Field in Inglewood, California, Jan. 9 with the Horned Frogs for the College Football National Championship.

“Getting to experience football games as a TCU Showgirl is my favorite part of being on the team,” senior Claire Thompson told the TCU website. “It is full of so many special moments and the energy I feel on the field from my teammates and the crowd is indescribable!”

This dance team performs at most of TCU’s athletic events, including at football, basketball and baseball games. They often travel with the teams. Because spots are limited, the girls compete to get on the travel roster.

They also step out of campus to perform in the community. This season, the team has 26 dancers.

“I love that I get to cheer on the frogs from the sidelines!,” freshman Hannah Ritter told the school website.

So, how exactly does one get to be a Showgirl?

Students applying to join the dance team go through a rigorous audition process. It starts in April, and if they make the cut, they are invited to the team workouts in August. Being on the team means a year-long commitment, plus synchronizing your personal schedule with athletic dates that can sometimes fall on holidays.

Being physically fit is a major requirement for a Showgirl, although there are no height or weight restrictions. Practices are held three times a week at two to two-and-half hours each session. Then there are the mandatory workouts two to three times a week.

For prospective Showgirls, there are preparatory classes they can take at $10 a session. They learn technical aspects of the routines they will perform if they make the team. Taught by current members of the team, the prep classes are optional.

To audition for a spot on the team, you must be:

A full-time undergraduate TCU student in good academic and disciplinary standing

A high school senior with provisional admission.

An undergraduate transfer student with provisional admission.

Are the Showgirls separate from the cheerleaders?

Yes. The Showgirls dance and the cheer team, well, leads the cheers.

The dance team’s routines are exclusively set to the thumping beat of music. The cheerleaders perform acrobatics akin to gymnastics. Also, the cheer team includes five to eight co-ed couples.