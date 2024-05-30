Ladd McConkey stat predictions: What kind of season will rookie wideout have?

There are a few Chargers rookies who will contribute in their first seasons, and one of them is second-round pick wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

McConkey is a high-quality wideout with great speed, route-running skills and solid hands. That profile should allow him to produce in Year 1, but what will that production look like?

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton predicted the stats of all the top rookie wide receivers, and he sees McConkey finishing with 42 receptions, 537 yards and two touchdowns.

Even with a wide-open receiver group, McConkey isn’t likely to take over a game as a dominant pass-catcher. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman usually operates a run-heavy offense. All 10 of his offensive units have ranked ninth or higher in rushing attempts. McConkey will be a reliable receiver in key moments, though his final 2024 season numbers won’t wow anyone.

The Chargers have a decent number of bodies in the position room, but I like McConkey to quickly work his way to becoming Justin Herbert’s top target. McConkey is arguably the best separator among the group, and like Keenan Allen, he got the ball a lot because of his ability to consistently make himself open.

Of course, Los Angeles will run the football a lot under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. But they will not sway away from letting Herbert do his thing by distributing the wealth. He will get his fair share of passing attempts per game, and I believe a good amount of them will go to McConkey.

I am predicting McConkey to finish with 61 catches on 95 targets for 767 yards and five scores this season.

