Ladd McConkey is a go for the Orange Bowl. The Georgia football WR on what comes next

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — Mike Bobo was asked Thursday at an Orange Bowl news conference what he learned about Ladd McConkey from working with him in the Georgia football offense for one season.

“I wish I had him more, I know that,” the Bulldogs offensive coordinator cracked. “It’s good to see him healthy and out there practicing right now.”

The fourth-year junior wide receiver plans to play Saturday against Florida State to end a season in which he missed five games due to back and ankle injuries. His snaps were curtailed in other games while trying to play through them.

“I’m grateful to be out there to play football,” he said a day after practicing on a sunny day with temperatures in the upper 70s. “Especially in the weather, it felt nice out there. I’m super thankful. Not take the moment for granted.”

McConkey has 29 catches for 456 yards and two touchdowns this season, a small fraction of his 118 catches for 1,665 yards and 14 touchdowns at Georgia.

He missed the first four games this season with a back injury. He sustained an ankle injury against Ole Miss, went without a catch while playing limited snaps at Tennessee and missed the Georgia Tech game.

He had two catches for 15 yards in the SEC championship game loss to Alabama when he limped off the field in the final minute of the first half.

“Tough, tough young man, that’s battled through some injuries this year,” Bobo said. “You hate to see that in his last year that he’s had to battle through his injuries and he’s worked hard to get back and get ready to play against Florida State.”

Is Ladd McConkey turning pro?

McConkey, a possible second-day NFL draft pick, didn’t say Thursday this his last college season.

He said he still has a decision to make about 2024 after Saturday's game against Florida State. He’s still weighing the pros and cons.

He was asked what the benefits would be in returning.

“I know this is a special place, special people here,” he said. “So anytime I can spend more time with them, I’m definitely going to try to make the most of it.”

Mostly all Georgia draft-eligible players that are considered NFL prospects have held off on revealing their plans for next season.

Tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims — projected first-round draft picks — weren’t with the team when it arrived on Tuesday and weren’t at practice Wednesday.

McConkey was asked if knowing quarterback Carson Beck will return in 2024 affects his decision.

“I mean, I don’t know,” he said. “It’s something I’d have to think about. Right now we’re kind of focused on this game. Obviously he’s a special guy, a special player. I didn’t get to play much time with him this year. We’ll see.”

Bobo is glad to be able to have McConkey in the Orange Bowl.

"I’m excited to have him this Saturday for sure," he said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Ladd McConkey on NFL Draft and the Orange Bowl for Georgia football