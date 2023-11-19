Ladd McConkey injury updates: Georgia WR sees limited action vs. Tennessee with ankle issue

Georgia football had a lot to be happy about in a 38-10 dominant win over the Tennessee Vols Saturday, but one question was a cause for concern: Where is Ladd McConkey?

The wide receiver didn't log a catch against the Vols despite being cleared to play ahead of the game and warming up.

McConkey turned his ankle in Georgia's win over Ole Miss last week, raising questions about his availability heading into Rocky Top.

McConkey was third on the Bulldogs in receiving yards this year heading into Saturday's game, trailing tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Dominic Lovett. Though Lovett had 17 more receptions than McConkey, he had just 57 more receiving yards, affirming McConkey's status as a big-play threat.

Ladd McConkey injury update

Kirby Smart told reporters after the game McConkey's injury was a flare-up of the ankle he injured against Ole Miss Nov. 11.

"Ladd had the ankle last week," Smart said postgame. "He didn't practice all week. We thought he'd be able to go. He tried, did something."

Ultimately, the Georgia passing game was unaffected. Carson Beck completed 24 of 30 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns in a brutally efficient outing, with three Georgia pass-catchers (Marcus Rosemy, Dillon Bell, and Brock Bowers) at 60-plus yards receiving. Rosemy caught seven passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the Georgia win.

Ladd McConkey stats

McConkey has developed a bit of a cult following in Athens.

He has 26 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns so far this season, with Florida being his best showing this year (six catches, 135 yards, one TD). He has been praised for his incredible cuts and hyper-efficient route-running. He missed four games this year with a back injury, and caught four catches for 38 yards in his season debut against Auburn.

The aforementioned Florida game was his coming-out party this season, and Georgia is hoping to have him healthy for a stretch run for the SEC and, eventually, the CFB postseason.

