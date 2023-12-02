Ladd McConkey injury update: Georgia WR limps heavily in SEC championship game vs. Alabama

Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey was seen limping heavily in the waning moments of the first half of the SEC championship game in Atlanta on Saturday.

McConkey, who was questionable entering the game vs. Alabama, appeared to hurt his leg on one of the final plays of the first half as he had his legs tangled up with an Alabama defender. He fell to the turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and limped heavily back to the line of scrimmage before limping off the field into the locker room.

Receivers McConkey (ankle) and Rara Thomas (foot) were both question marks entering the game, as were tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) and offensive guard Tate Ratledge (knee). (Right tackle Amarius Mims was also deemed questionable to return at right tackle after an injury to his right ankle in the first quarter).

That said, McConkey worked out in pregame of the SEC title game and was deemed ready to play. He had one reception for 15 yards in the first half, in which Alabama led 17-7.

Here are the latest updates for McConkey and his injury:

Ladd McConkey injury update

McConkey's injury occurred late in the first half of the SEC championship game vs. Alabama. He appeared to get his feet tangled with an Alabama defender, causing him to fall to the turf. He limped heavily to the line of scrimmage before Georgia allowed the clock to run out.

Update: McConkey returned to the lineup with a taped ankle in the second half but does not appear to be 100% in the game.

This story will be updated.

