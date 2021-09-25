Ladd McConkey gets second score of the day
12 minutes into the first quarter Georgia has scored 5 touchdowns ands leads Vanderbilt 35-0.
Four touchdowns have been distributed between two players.
True freshman tight end Brock Bowers has a pair and a redshirt freshman receiver Ladd McConkey has a pair of his own.
McConkey’s first score came on a 12 yard touchdown pass.
Talk about high pointing the football.
His second came on a 24 yard run play. That’s the longest run of the season so far for Georgia.
