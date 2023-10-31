Ladd McConkey 'back balling' for Georgia football is a good sign for Bulldogs stretch run

Three days after the much-awaited season debut for Ladd McConkey with Georgia football in the fifth game of the season at Auburn, Shuman Farms rolled out a new video.

It was McConkey pitching sweet onions for the South Georgia company at a cookout, putting them on his plate with a hand wearing two national championship rings.

“Hey, Ladd you hungry for one more?” a woman asks him.

“Yeah, I’ll take another ring,” McConkey said, adding a wink to the camera.

Georgia’s chances of winning a third straight national title remain on track even with the loss of stud tight end Brock Bowers after one of McConkey’s most impactful games of his career on Saturday.

McConkey snagged six catches for 135 yards and a touchdown, picking up beaucoup yards after the catch (78 to be exact) in the No.1 Bulldogs 43-20 rout of Florida.

“My Favorite Player Back Balling LFG 84,” former Georgia running back Todd Gurley posted during the game Saturday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

McConkey was part of an all-out Bulldog team tidal wave that overwhelmed the Gators.

Of course, McConkey was already well-suited to be a focal point of an NIL campaign.

He went from an underrecruited three-star from Chatsworth to a key piece on the Bulldogs’ national title teams, amassing 89 catches for 1,209 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns (including three rushing) in his first two seasons after a redshirt year.

Then a tricky back injury kept that him sidelined for the first four games of this season.

“He came back to have a great year and to have something unexpected happen like that it’s been frustrating,” coach Kirby Smart said Monday.

The 6-foot, 185-pound McConkey’s return which continues Saturday against Missouri has boosted the Bulldogs’ offense that experienced an assortment of injuries at running back, has been without left tackle Amarius Mims for five games due to a high ankle sprain and now Bowers for an indefinite time.

“It’s awesome for a guy to step up like that,” quarterback Carson Beck said. “When the offensive line is playing as well as they do, Daijun (Edwards) is making guys miss, Kendall (Milton) is making guys miss.”

McConkey, who wears an SEC graduate patch on his jersey after earning a degree in finance in May, had his most catches as a Bulldog in an SEC game and just his second 100-yard game. He tied the 135 yards he had at Auburn in 2021 when he had 5 catches and a touchdown.

“He's such a competitor,” Smart said. “The yards after catch is what he gives us that a lot of other guys haven't done. He catches it and runs with it, and he does a tremendous job.”

Smart said McConkey’s explosiveness and quickness have made the preseason All-SEC first team selection effective at wide receiver.

“Separation is one of the No. 1 qualities,” Smart said. “We talk about body quicks. A guy can be straight line fast but he doesn’t separate. Can you come in and out of breaks? That was one of the first things that we saw in Ladd when we looked at him. He is quicker than he is fast, but he’s fast. So when you’re quick and fast, that’s when you’re good.”

McConkey’s depth of target against Florida was 14.1 yards, per Pro Football Focus, but McConkey raced past Florida defenders after the catch to make some big plays.

“It’s hard to put together 15-play drives,” McConkey said. “Every now and then you’ve got to have an explosive, whether it’s run or pass. I feel like we’ve done a good job of that all year of making explosive plays.”

Bowers has 3 receptions of 40 or more yards this season.

McConkey had two Saturday of 41 and 54 yards.

The first was a change of direction that he turned into a touchdown.

“Carson put it on me and it kind of stopped me and I kind of spun out of that,” McConkey said.

Are eating those onions helping McConkey’s back get better?

“Maybe,” he said smiling.

Smart said there’s a routine between one game to another to try to make sure McConkey is in position to play.

McConkey said after Saturday’s game he’s “feeling really good,” after getting treatment on his back from the training staff.

“I’ve been able to stack a couple of weeks together here consistently,” he said. “Staying on top of everything. And hopefully it continues this way.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: How Ladd McConkey's return from injury is boosting Georgia football