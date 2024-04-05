Ladd McConkey has already met with the Bills ‘a couple of times’

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey has already met with the Buffalo Bills multiple times ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. The Bills just traded star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and are pretty much a lock to draft a receiver early.

McConkey, who has impressed NFL draft scouts with his athleticism and route running throughout the predraft process, is expected to be a late first-round or early second-round selection. The Bills hold the No. 28 draft pick and there’s a good chance that McConkey will be one of the best available receivers when Buffalo is on the clock.

“I met with them (the Buffalo Bills) a couple of times. Liked the organization, so let’s go,” said McConkey. He went on to say, “That’d be pretty sweet,” when asked about playing with quarterback Josh Allen. McConkey shared his thoughts on the Bills with Kay Adams on “Up & Adams”.

McConkey would have a chance to make an instant impact in Buffalo.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire