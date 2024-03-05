Ladd McConkey 2024 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Giants' potential target

With the Giants holding four picks in the top 70 of the 2024 NFL Draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be a target: Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-0

- Weight: 186 pounds

- 40-Yard Dash: 4.39

- Vertical: 36 inches

- Bench: 13 reps

- Broad Jump: 10-foot-4

- 2023 Stats (9 games played): 30 catches, 478 receiving yards, two touchdown catches plus 38 rushing yards and one touchdown run

Prospect Overview

Bleacher Report: McConkey can be a good slot/Z type in the NFL. He can play both inside and out, he is a highly effective route-runner and his hands are reliable enough. With that said, McConkey's lack of size and strength will likely limit him to being a complementary piece rather than a core part of his future offense.

NFL.com: If pass rushers have rush plans, McConkey has route plans that allow him to uncover on all three levels. His pace and rhythm make cornerbacks more reactive than proactive. He has the footwork and body control to snap off crisp breaks and open windows for his quarterback. He can manipulate coverage with an advanced feel for leverage and has enough top-end speed to get past cornerbacks who are non-believers. He might not be sudden enough to beat press and will need to prove he has enough play strength to finish contested catches against tight man. McConkey’s 2023 injuries might have slowed the draft conversation about him, but his route polish, athleticism and ability to uncover over the first two levels could make him a productive slot receiver as a Day 2 pickup.

Why McConkey makes sense for the Giants

The wide receiver position is obviously one the Giants are expected to address in the early rounds of the draft, and they have been linked to some of the top wideout prospects. Many analysts believe they could be looking to use the sixth overall pick on someone like Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers. However, there are plenty of potential scenarios that could see them looking to address the position on day two instead -- and McConkey could be a good option if that’s what they decide to do.

The Giants could use their first pick on an offensive lineman or a pass rusher, or even trade up for a quarterback, which would mean that using a day two pick on a receiver would make a lot of sense.

McConkey is regarded as an excellent all-around prospect with an excellent ability to get open, come down with the ball and make plays after the catch. His workout numbers at the Combine showcased his excellent athleticism, but it was arguably in position drills where he made the biggest impact -- making the drills look effortless and smooth. He also impressed during Senior Bowl week.

One of the main knocks on McConkey is his size and strength, which some feel will limit him to a slot role at the NFL level. The Giants already have Wan’Dale Robinson to play that position, so this might mean McConkey isn’t an ideal fit. However, many scouts are convinced McConkey has the skill set to be productive in an outside receiver role, within which he would complement Jalin Hyatt’s big play abilities well.

McConkey is a familiar name to older Giants fans, who will remember Phil McConkey’s heroics in Super Bowl XXI. However, the two wide receivers are not actually related to one another. If the Giants do draft the younger McConkey, he’ll hope to write a similar history for himself.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: Elijah Moore