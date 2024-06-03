Ladd to captain Wales for Euro tie against Ukraine

Hayley Ladd made her Wales debut against New Zealand in June 2011 [FAW]

Uefa Women's Euro qualifier: Ukraine v Wales

Venue: Rodan-Groklin Stadium, Grodzisk Wielkopolski, Poland Date: Tuesday, 4 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST

Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary.

Highlights: S4C from from 22:00 BST and later on demand.

Hayley Ladd will captain Wales in Tuesday's 2025 Women's European Championship qualifier against Ukraine in Poland.

The 30-year-old has never worn the armband for the senior team, but has had experience as a captain for Wales at youth level.

Ladd, who has also captained her club Manchester United, is the fourth different captain named by Rhian Wilkinson in four European qualification games.

"There's a group that I feel all have leadership qualities and I want to give them the opportunities to bring that to the fore," said Wilkinson.

"Hayley has been consistently a strong performer for us, she connects with different parts of the team and is very good at making everyone feel comfortable.

"I like her attitude, she does not play in the back-line for her club, but when she comes in for Wales there's no questions, she does the job that's needed.

"She definitely leads with her voice and her actions on the field and I look forward to seeing her enjoy the opportunity to wear the armband."

Ladd's first game as captain is Wales' second of two games in this international window against Ukraine.

Due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Tuesday evening's game is being played just outside the Polish city of Poznan.

Last week the two sides drew 1-1 at Parc y Scarlets, with Kayleigh Barton's second-half penalty earning Wilkinson's side a point after they gifted Ukraine the lead in the third minute.

Wales are currently top of Group B4 of qualifying, one point ahead of Croatia and three ahead of Ukraine - with pointless Kosovo in last.

Ladd, who captains her country on her 93rd appearance, said she hopes she can lead in a "different way" to others.

Ladd follows Sophie Ingle, Jess Fishlock and Angharad James in having led Wales out for a game during this qualification campaign.

"It's a really proud moment, whenever you lead a team out, especially for your country, it's a huge honour," said Ladd.

"Rhian has taken the time to get to know us a little bit more before making a permanent decision, so I'm grateful to be given the opportunity.

"I know what I'm like as a player and a person, I know what I can deliver for the team.

"I'm probably not a hugely vocal person but I speak up when it matters and hopefully I can lead in different ways and add a different voice to the leadership frame."