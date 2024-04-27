LaDarius Henderson headed back to home state after pick in 2024 NFL draft

LaDarius Henderson got his start at Arizona State before transferring to Michigan football in December 2022, and it turns out that was a smart choice.

And now the one-year tackle is headed back to his home state of Texas.

From Waxahachie (Tx.), Henderson came to Ann Arbor via Tempe, and while he didn’t get the early nod as a starter in 2023, he persevered and ended up earning the spot a few games into the season. Considering the Wolverines’ depth on the offensive line, it was a struggle to retain the role — especially since Henderson ended up having a late-season injury.

But he left Michigan as a national champion, and now an NFL draft pick. .

Selected by the Houston Texans in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft, Henderson went with the 249th overall pick.

With Henderson off the board, Michigan football now has 11 draft picks selected in this iteration of the NFL draft. While there was an expectation that the Wolverines could set the NFL draft record (which stands at 15 by Georgia in 2022), it appears that the maize and blue will fall a little short

