LaDainian Tomlinson's take on Jalen Hurts' $255M extension with Eagles
NFL Network's LaDainian Tomlinson's take on quarterback Jalen Hurts' $255M extension with Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Network's LaDainian Tomlinson's take on quarterback Jalen Hurts' $255M extension with Philadelphia Eagles.
Jalen Hurts is getting paid.
Jalen Hurts' massive new deal with the Eagles could affect contract talks for fellow QBs Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and, most notably, Lamar Jackson.
harles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their immediate takeaways on Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' massive contract extension before going position-by-position as they reveal and explain the process behind their 2023 All-Juice Team.
Snyder's exit from the NFL is one step closer.
A week ago, C.J. Stroud was the betting favorite to go No. 1. Now it's Bryce Young by a huge margin.
"I'm honestly almost embarrassed that I have to say anything."
In Charles McDonald’s penultimate 2023 NFL mock draft, quarterbacks go with the first four overall picks and Will Anderson Jr. becomes the steal of the first round.
Diamond Johnson is set to transfer for the second time.
Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his back and left early in the Bucks’ Game 1 loss to the Heat on Sunday.
Lauri Markkanen, shaved head and all, reported to a Finnish military base on Monday morning.
Julie Ertz hasn't played in the NWSL since 2021.
Fred Zinkie breaks down all things lineup-related to give fantasy baseball managers an edge to start the week.
The Kings were underdogs to win their first-round series, but took Game 1.
At least four people were killed and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, on Saturday night.
Jordan Spieth missed putts to win the playoff on the first two holes Sunday at Harbour Town.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Texas has its starting quarterback.
The Kings have their first playoff win in 17 years.
Trinity Thomas was limited by injury in the NCAA finals, but still made history.
Before the NBA playoffs tip off Saturday, here are Yahoo Sports' predictions for every series and major storylines to watch through June.