LaDainian Tomlinson's film breakdown of McCaffrey's success in Shanahan's scheme
NFL Network's LaDainian Tomlinson's film breakdown of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's success in 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
We have a first look at the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game at Arrowhead. Join us in the conversation at 10 a.m.
Jacksonville went on a hot streak after a loss to the Chiefs on Nov. 13. Here are three reasons why.
The Jaguars have a tall task ahead of them next weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars AFC Divisional Round game.
Our first injury report of the week ahead of the #Chiefs vs. #Jaguars AFC divisional round game.
Joseph, the Cardinals' defensive coordinator for the last four seasons, will interview for the team's vacant head-coaching position.
Trevor Lawrence "figured it'd be a lot easier" to just dive over the goal line rather than run the play that Doug Pederson called.
The Bengals could be down three starting linemen against the Bills on Sunday.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the top seed in the AFC playoffs a familiar spot for a franchise thats been favored in 14 consecutive postseason contests.
The 8-team playoff bracket is set now that Wild Card Weekend is over.
Lombardi and Day, not head coach Brandon Staley, were shown the door.
Eight teams still have a shot at the Super Bowl after making it through wild-card weekend.
The former Chiefs kicker couldn’t help commenting on the four extra-point misses by the Cowboys’ Brett Maher.
Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys has a rough first half, missing three PATs. Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee respond.
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social media saw it, and reacted. As it should. It’s [more]
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Tom Brady's illustrious NFL career has reached a new crossroads. Will the GOAT continue his career? Nate Davis looks at his options.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
As Brock Purdy continues his shocking surge in leading the 49ers through the playoffs, here's what the NFL media are saying about the former ISU QB.
Kentucky basketball player makes classy gesture; Tom Izzo rings up John Calipari; Cincinnati Bengals concerns and more notes.