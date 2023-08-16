LaDainian Tomlinson retires from broadcasting

Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson has retired. Again.

“I’d like to send my sincere appreciation and thanks to @nflnetwork for 10 great years!!” Tomlinson recently posted on social media, via BarrettSportsMedia.com. “Thanks to all my colleagues and friends. It was a blast being able to stay close to the game [and] creating great football shows with you guys. I look forward to all the opportunities that this new chapter in my life will bring!!”

Tomlinson also noted that he retired from the NFL at 32, and that he's exiting broadcasting at age 44.

A first-round pick in 2001, Tomlinson spent nine years with the Chargers and two with the Jets. He retired after the 2011 season, and he joined NFL Network in 2012.

Tomlinson is seventh on the all-time rushing list, with 13,684 yards. He's third in all-time career touchdowns, with 162.

