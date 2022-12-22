LaDainian Tomlinson on Franco Harris: 'His reputation really did precede him'
NFL Network's LaDainian Tomlinson on former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris: 'His reputation really did precede him'.
Former Steeler Dwayne Woodruff spoke to KDKA about the life and legacy of Franco Harris.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did not throw a pass in practice ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks. He was questionable with an oblique/rib injury but played all 64 snaps. On Wednesday, the 49ers listed Purdy as limited for a fifth consecutive practice, but the rookie said he is feeling better than last week [more]
Receiver Jakobi Meyers owned his mistake postgame, answering question after question about his ill-advised lateral on the final play that cost the Patriots. His teammates have his back three days later. “I think Kobs is just a very routine person, kind of like myself,” quarterback Mac Jones said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “We just, [more]
What is the top storyline for the New England Patriots over their final three games? Should we expect significant changes to be made this offseason? Our Phil Perry answers those questions and more in his latest mailbag.
The Patriots have had a hard enough time scoring points when fully healthy. This weekend they may have to try to keep up with one of the best offenses in football with a less-than-healthy receiving corps.
It looks like it’ll be up to Titans rookie Malik Willis to hold off the Jaguars in the AFC South race.
Franco Harris' remarkable play is perhaps greatest in NFL history. But as we remember his life, we shouldn't forget just how great a player he was.
PITTSBURGH (AP) It was never just about football to Franco Harris. There wasn't a friendship Harris didn't try to forge, a legacy he didn't try to burnish, a divide he didn't hope to bridge during a lifetime spent putting others first. It's telling of Harris' effect on those around him that former Oakland linebacker Phil Villapiano - who futilely chased Harris to the end zone at frozen Three Rivers Stadium in the final seconds of what became a gut-wrenching loss on Dec. 23, 1972 - plans to be in attendance on Saturday night when the Steelers retire Harris' No. 32 at halftime of their game against the Raiders.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Every time the New York Giants draft a linebacker high in the first round, some people start hoping he turns out to be the next Lawrence Taylor. It brings us to Kayvon Thibodeaux, the linebacker/edge rusher the Giants took with the fifth pick overall this spring. What he did on Sunday night in a 20-12 win at Washington was a good imitation of Taylor, at least for a game.
College football recruiting biggest day is in December when most of the top players sign in the early period. A look at the winners and losers.
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
How Brock Purdy is changing the future of the 49ers' QB situation:
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
Bill Belichick was asked about Mac Jones being the Patriots' starting quarterback the rest of the season, and he was
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.
Steeler Nation is still in shock after the death of legendary Steelers running back Franco Harris.
Harris made the play that became known as the "Immaculate Reception" in 1972 against the Raiders.
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]