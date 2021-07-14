Lacy Stokes named girls basketball athlete of year

Jul. 14—Lacy Stokes, who helped Mount Vernon win four district championships, is the girls basketball athlete of the year, selected by the Globe's sports department.

Stokes, 5-foot-6 guard, was voted player of the year by both the Big 8 Conference East Division coaches and the 4-States Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.2 steals and 5.1 assists.

The Mountaineers finished 28-4, losing to Boonville in the Class 4 state tournament championship game.

Stokes, who has signed with Missouri Southern, tallied 39 points in Mount Vernon's 78-55 victory over No. 1-ranked Vashon in the state semifinals. She sank 21 of 26 free throws to break the state tournament single-game record of 18 free throws.

She scored 825 points in her senior season and 2,132 points for her career, ranking second in school history behind Kami Scrivner. She was named to the 4SBCA all-area team three times, including a first-team selection the last two years.

"Lacy is just a special player," Mountaineers coach Grant Berendt said. "She's the quarterback of our defense. She gets out in transition and sets the table for us offensively. She is just hard to guard. I'm glad she's on our team. Our kids say that every day. They are glad they don't have to go against her."

