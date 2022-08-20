Lacrosse legend Jared Bernhardt might be perfect long-term project for Falcons | Opinion

ATLANTA – Oh, for the curiosity.

Which is worse? Going across the middle to meet a hard-charging safety? Or getting whacked by a lacrosse stick?

No one in the Atlanta Falcons camp would be as qualified as Jared Bernhardt to make the assessment. After all, Bernhardt is a lacrosse legend. The undrafted free agent rookie receiver is also the all-time leading lacrosse scorer for the University of Maryland. Two years ago, he won college lacrosse’s version of the Heisman Trophy, the Tewaaraton Award.

As he stood in the end zone, surrounded by a small group of reporters following an evening practice this week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Bernhardt pondered the comparative query.

"There’s some pretty big safeties out here," he said. "I don’t know if some of these guys have been hit by a lacrosse stick.

"I don’t want to get hit by a lacrosse stick. But you kind of get used to it after a while."

Bernhardt, 24, is certainly here with a unique range of athletic perspective on his resume. Last year, with his lacrosse eligibility completed, he played his only season of college football as a grad student – and option quarterback. He led Ferris State to an undefeated season (14-0) and Division II national championship. In the title-game blowout of Valdosta State he didn’t throw a single pass, running for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

What was it, the Flexbone? Did they even pitch the ball?

He seemed taken aback by the question, then chuckled.

"We pitched," he said. "It was like Navy-Army-Air Force. It was a triple option."

Now there’s another type of option. Bernhardt is one of the most intriguing training camp stories in the NFL given his unusual path. The son of a football coach – his late father, Jim, who served on Bill O’Brien’s staff with the Houston Texans for four years and coached lacrosse at times – put the prospect of pursuing pro lacrosse on hold to chase the NFL dream.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt reacts after his 21-yard reception for a touchdown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit.

Part of the motivation, he contends, is to compete at the highest level. Sure, as one of 85 players still on a roster that will be pared to 53 by Aug. 30, he’s a long shot trying to earn a spot with the least experience of any in the receivers room. Yet his chances are probably better here than elsewhere, with the rebuilding Falcons considered thin at receiver. With his athletic footprint, he might also be the perfect practice-squad candidate as a long-term developmental project.

Besides, there’s the example of former receiver Chris Hogan, who starred in lacrosse at Penn State before carving out a productive, 10-year NFL career that included winning two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots. And hey, going way back, Jim Brown starred in lacrosse at Syracuse before becoming arguably the greatest player in NFL history.

It’s no wonder that Bernhardt says, "I just figured I’d give it a go and just give it my best."

If it doesn’t pan out, he can surely circle back to lacrosse. But that’s not the option to chew on now.

"I’m just focused on being in the present," he said.

Bernhardt was on the field for just seven plays during Atlanta’s preseason opener at Detroit on Friday night, but he managed to add to his legend by hauling in a 21-yard touchdown with 1:30 remaining that held up as the game-winning score. One catch on the night, one touchdown, one viral video.

Talk about making a play to get noticed. On a fourth-and-9, Bernhardt improvised as rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder scrambled out of the pocket. Ridder was desperate as the play broke down when the receiver to his left that was targeted for a fade pass was jammed at the line of scrimmage. Bernhardt (6-1, 195) ran across the end zone and positioned himself in front of a defender to provide an alternative target.

"I don’t know it it’s a lacrosse move," Bernhardt said. "Just trying to compete and go get the ball. That’s my job. Get open and catch the ball. I was just trying to do my job."

Incidentally, Bernhardt got a close-up view of another former lacrosse star at Ford Field. Detroit’s Tom Kennedy, who caught eight passes for 104 yards against the Falcons, played lacrosse at Bryant University and has progressed since sticking on the Lions practice squad in 2020. Bernhardt said he’s worked out a couple with Kennedy on Long Island, New York, and, as he has with Hogan, sought out tips to which perhaps only former lacrosse players can relate.

Arthur Smith, the Falcons coach, can sense transferable traits with his creative project.

"He can play in space. Leverage. Spatial awareness," Smith rattled off.

Then the coach put the potential in context.

"I love his competitiveness," Smith said. "But he has a lot of work to do."

The physicality of football won’t be an issue. Learning the nuances needed to be an elite receiver is the crux of the challenge.

"It’s definitely a transition, for sure," Bernhardt said. "Lot to learn. Long ways to go. We have a great receiver room, a lot of guys that have played a few years, so it’s really nice to have them, pick their brain and just observe them and how they prepare, how they run routes. Again, just try to get better each and every day."

In other words, for all that is unique about the journey of the lacrosse legend, Bernhardt is lot like every other undrafted rookie in an NFL camp trying to survive the next cutdown.

