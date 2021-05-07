Lacrosse: Bartlett, East Catholic girls bring home win

May 7—The East Catholic High girls lacrosse team completed a five-game stretch of road games in style on Thursday.

Mallory Bartlett scored five goals as the Eagles topped St. Paul 12-7 in a non-league game in Bristol.

East Catholic (4-3) finished the road stretch by winning consecutive games for the first time this season and it finished the stretch on the road with a 3-2 record.

Ava Eklund added three goals for the Eagles while Kelly Queen had two. Xamadhi Quinonez and Marissa Pinkham each scored once. Caroline Carlson and Morgan Rhoades were standouts on defense in front of goalie Maren Riley, who recorded nine saves.

Greta Panke netted a hat trick for St. Paul (4-3) while Cameron Baston scored twice. Goalie Bella Peterson, also stopped nine shots.

East Catholic welcomes Berlin Tuesday. It will be the first home game for the Eagles since they opened the season with contests against Newington and Somers April 20 and 22.

Boys

SOUTHINGTON 8, SOMERS 7. In Somers, Giacomo Tedone's goal with two seconds left capped a rally from a five-goal deficit as Southington picked up a CCC Central win.

The Spartans (5-4) appeared on their way to their third win in three days as Cooper Barrett's fourth goal gave the home team a 7-2 advantage with 10:15 remaining.

But Southington (6-4) responded with four goals in a 3:52 span. Lincoln Cardillo tied it for the Blue Knights with 1:31 remaining before Tedone beat the final horn to complete the comeback.

"We played really well for three quarters but they were able to wear us down," Somers coach Ken McCarthy said.

Brian McGowan added two goals for the Spartans while Jack Brunt scored one. Goalie Tyler Poulin was outstanding in net, McCarthy said, finishing with 16 saves.

Somers is off until Tuesday when it visits Canton.