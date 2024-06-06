Lacoste Extends Roland-Garros Partnership Until 2030

PARIS – In a match made on the tennis courts, Lacoste and Roland-Garros are extending their historic team up.

Lacoste will continue on as a premium partner of the tournament, famous for its red clay courts, as well as an official partner of the French Tennis Federation, until 2030.

This year’s tournament, also known as the French Open, is in full swing and running through June 9.

The French brand has been its sponsor since 1971. In those 53 years, Lacoste has created co-branded capsule collections, minted special-edition collector coins at La Monnaie de Paris used in coin toss at the opening of matches, and even celebrated the brand’s 80th birthday with a big bash on the courts during the tournament.

The renewed partnership will also see the return of the co-branded collection, spanning textiles, footwear, undergarments and leather goods.

The sports heritage brand best known for its crocodile logo, will continue to outfit the referees, ball assistants, official hosts as well as children that participate in the program to accompany players to the courts.

Lacoste will also maintain its significant presence in the stadium, with more than 1,000 square feet of retail, including space on the famous Philippe-Chatrier central court, the Grande Boutique and the arena’s village.

The brand’s historic ties with tennis go back to founder René Lacoste, five-time singles and doubles winner of the tournament. The stadium was built for the player and the French team known as the “musketeers” to defend their Davis Cup title in 1928.

Novak Djokovic in Lacoste sunglasses.

With the French Tennis Federation, Lacoste will promote para-tennis by providing equipment for wheelchair tennis players, as well as finance the renovation of training walls at the Federation’s affiliated clubs.

“We are very proud to extend our wonderful history with Lacoste, both with Roland-Garros and the FFT, thus ensuring the longevity of this unique and historic partnership,” said FFT president Gilles Morreton.

“[The] initiative should be particularly appreciated by our clubs,” he added.

Venus Williams at a party earlier this year celebrating Lacoste’s 90th anniversary.

Lacoste has high-profile partnerships with some of tennis’ top players, including Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams as brand ambassadors.

Lacoste celebrated its 90th birthday last year and has returned to the runway during the most recent Paris Fashion Week under new creative director Pelagia Kolotouros, as well as embarked upon a retail concept revamp and expansion under parent company MF Brands Group.

