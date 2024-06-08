Laconia softball stuns unbeaten Mishicot to advance to state championship

(WFRV) – In an all-local division three state softball semifinal game, #4 Laconia rallied in the 7th inning to hand #1 Mishicot its first loss of the season and advance to championship Saturday.

The Spartans trailed the Indians 2-0 and down to its final out when the rally started. Laconia freshman Kendyl Pluim hit a game-tying two-run double to tie the game, and then senior Addison Mauer followed it up by sending home the go-ahead run, which would seal the deal.

Mishicot had come into the state semifinal game unbeaten at 29-0.

Laconia will play for its fourth state title in program history as they take on #3 Prescott. The first pitch is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Madison (Goodman Diamond).

To watch highlights and hear postgame sounds from Friday’s game, click the video above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.