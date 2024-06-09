Laconia softball falls in D3 State Championship

(WFRV) – In Laconia’s sixth appearance at the WIAA State Softball Tournament, the #4 Spartans fell in the division three championship game 3-1 to #3 Prescott.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the third, Addison Mauer tied a game the game up with a base hit.

After a 90-minute rain delay, Prescott scored two runs to seal defeat Laconia. The Spartans finished the season with a 21-9 record.

To watch highlights and postgame reaction, click the video above.

