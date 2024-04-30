'Lacklustre St Johnstone destined for play-off'

[BBC]

When we needed heart, we stood off. When we needed courage on the ball, we got misplaced passes. When we needed players to step up, we got bad defending and a complete lack of confidence.

St Johnstone's match against Hibs, who had little at stake, was the perfect opportunity to get some points on the board and push closer to safety.

But instead we got a lacklustre performance void of any positives. If it wasn't for Dimitar Mitov in goal it could have been the proverbial cricket score, and this isn't the first time I've said that this season.

Craig Levein's podcast may be called 'Sacked in the Morning' for now, but if he can't turn this around it could be 'Sacked after losing in the play-off'.

As it stands, not many people can see any other outcome.

Sam Miller can be found on the Dogger Saints podcast.