At Lackawanna, shortened spring a major blessing

May 3—Something seemed amiss at Lackawanna College when the football program's doors opened in late January, something for which veteran head coach Mark Duda doesn't stand and, even in this case, didn't account.

His finely tuned, championship-level athletes were, for lack of a better term, out of shape. A number of them, too many for his liking, weren't on time. For meetings. For runs. For practices. For whatever. They weren't doing "the little things," which to someone like Duda is a pretty big thing.

By the time Lackawanna's spring football season came to a somewhat abrupt end because of COVID-19 concerns last month, those little things were ironed out. But they still served as a reminder to a football coach who has seen just about everything the game can dish out that nothing can be taken for granted.

"It was fascinating," Duda said. "I never want to go through it again, don't get me wrong. But you take some lessons away from it for sure."

During a conversation in mid-January, when the Falcons were simply planning for a season and crossing fingers that some of it actually came to fruition, Duda said he would be happy with getting about half of their proposed eight-game schedule completed. Well, by the time the season approached, that eight-game schedule pared itself down to six.

And after one team canceled on them, and a handful of their own players tested positive for COVID-19 the week of April 18, they were forced to settle for the fact they'd play just twice. The spring football venture was still, as Duda put it, an overwhelming success.

It may even serve as a critical point in the program's history.

How can a football season that ended with a 1-1 record be held in that regard inside a program that played for a national championship just 17 months ago? Some of it is a simple matter of math. Much of it, though, is a slightly more complicated account of what was lost when the Falcons couldn't take the field as they usually do last fall.

When seasons get pushed to the backburner, so do development timelines. That's especially true at the junior college level, where those timelines are so compressed anyway.

Typically, programs get 15 spring practices to get ready for the upcoming season. But because Lackawanna opted to give a spring season a go, the Falcons actually got more than double that number.

By the time their 12-to-13-week run had to end, the Falcons practiced 35 times. That's a big number for a few reasons.

One is Duda estimated they may have gotten a few more practices in than they would have had they played a 10-game regular season last fall. The other is players who wouldn't have seen much of the field in any of those fall practices got significant playing time in the spring.

Several Lackawanna players who would have been starters in the fall — guys like cornerback De'Jahn Warren, the top ranked prospect in junior college who played this spring for coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State — either moved on to their next school or opted out of the spring altogether. That left room for younger players who would normally have been second- or third-teamers to get plenty of looks.

"When you're evaluating your young guys, your true freshmen who come in, just think how many repetitions that gives you," Duda said. "These guys got experience that they could have never gotten.

"I bet you if you call (Penn State coach James Franklin) on the phone, and you say, 'Coach Franklin, we're going to give you 35 spring practices.' You know what he'd say?"

He'd say 'Sign me up. Thank you very much.' And he'd literally do one of those back handsprings out of bed he's always talking about. Coaches know that while games bring in the money, practices are where your team is built.

That's really what the spring provided a team like Lackawanna: A chance to rebuild a program that wasn't gone long, but was for all intents and purposes gone.

That's tough to come back from, and when asked what it would have been like trying to come back in the fall of 2021 after essentially having 20 months off — knowing what he knows now — Duda made it clear that would have been a monumental task.

"It would have been terrible," he insisted.

Lackawanna is looking forward to a fall season with a much more normal feel, and Duda is hoping the little things reinforced in the players this spring will still be fresh this fall. Come back in shape. Be on time. Be prepared. Be ready.

Because the fact the Falcons played just twice since the national championship game in December of 2019 is not seen amongst staffers as a detriment. It's seen, in a way, as a bonus. Because so many other programs didn't get that kind of game action.

And because they have a better feel at Lackawanna for what the 2021 fall season can be like than they ever would have otherwise.

"For me, it was a spring that we really needed coming off a non-fall," Duda said. "It took away a learning curve and put us back to being a super competitive ballclub again. We needed every darn practice that we got."

DONNIE COLLINS is a sports columnist for The Times-Tribune.

