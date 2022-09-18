Lack of playmaking key for Mike Tomlin in loss

Several times during the Pittsburgh Steelers post-game press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin repeated himself. “They made plays.” He wasn’t talking about his own team, he was referring to the New England Patriots who beat the Steelers Sunday 17-14.

In a game like this, with two teams that aren’t playing well on offense it really does come down to a handful of plays by one team that makes the difference. And in every instance when the media asked about those situations, Tomlin made it clear that New England made the plays but Pittsburgh didn’t.

In many cases, the idea of “making plays” really comes down to the indivudal irrespective of the scheme or situation. In many cases on Sunday you saw Patriots players with tremendous individual efforts in all three phases. Those sorts of plays for Pittsburgh were hard to come by.

Can the Steelers get things back on track in a short week before they travel to take on the Cleveland Browns? Let us know in the comments below.

