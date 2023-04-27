Lack of first-round draft pick leaves little intrigue for Cleveland Browns Thursday night

The 2023 NFL Draft stage is set up outside Kansas City's Union Station with the downtown skyline in the background. The draft kicks off with the first round on Thursday night and continues through Saturday.

It’s not difficult to remember the first time I was sucked into the black hole of the NFL Draft.

Spring, 1988.

As a student at the Ohio State University, a dorm colleague and myself went to the Bier Stube on High Street and just guzzled suds for much of the day. Ahhhh, to be young, dumb and possess a bottomless pit of a stomach to hold alcohol.

Steve Helwagen, who now covers Ohio State sports for bucknuts.com, were the only football junkies from Baker Hall who wasted what I recall as a “meh” Saturday afternoon (the draft was limited to the weekend then), to be rewarded by the Browns’ selection of Florida linebacker Clifford Charlton. Charlton played a grand total of 31 games, according to profootballreference.com.

It’s of little matter, a personal yearly ritual was born – one that will be interrupted this evening because the Browns do not have a first-round draft choice having given it and others up to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson. Barring moving up into an earlier round, they will pick at No. 74. Kind of ruins the intrigue, no?

That being said, I will find something else – anything else to do – when the NFL Draft begins on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network with the Carolina Panthers on the clock.

I will not be watching (thank you “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”). For those who’ve migrated into casual fan territory, here are five things to do instead of watching the NFL Draft tonight.

Relive Baker Mayfield’s glory days as Browns QB. Relive Johnny Manziel’s glory day at Browns QB. Count the number of starting QBs the Browns have had since they returned from football exile in 1999. Count the number of head coaches the Browns have had since they returned from football exile 1999. Rearrange sock and underwear drawers.

