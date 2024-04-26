'Lack of consistency' frustrates Levein

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has challenged his side to put a consistent run of positive results together as they look to strengthen their Premiership survival hopes.

The Perth side sit 10th in the league before Saturday's clash with Hibs, one point ahead of 11th-placed Ross County, and Levein is "hopeful" they can secure their top-flight status.

“It is our lack of consistency at times that gets me a little bit frustrated," Levein said.

“I am hoping that we have prepared properly and are ready to go and we take into account that Hibs are a good side and we really need to get three points.

“We look at the opposition and try to work out how we can nullify them.

“We’ve done that again this week and I am hopeful that we can be creative enough to create chances and score and that would give us a good chance to win.

“That is the intention but there is a lot of things that can happen in 90 minutes and Hibs are a good side.

“For us to achieve our aim we have to play really well.

“Training has been good this week, it is not always an indication that things are going to go well at the weekend but I have been happy with them.

“I am hopeful shall we say.”