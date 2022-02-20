Lack of College Football Playoff expansion doesn’t change anything for the Oklahoma Sooners

In an 8-3 vote, the College Football Playoff committee wasn’t able to pass a resolution to expand from four teams to 12. While the idea of expansion had generated a lot of momentum over the last year, there are still a lot of things to be ironed out on a number of fronts.

How many teams get automatic bids? How do the conference championship games figure in? What about the bowl games? Are there on-campus matchups? Where does the Group of Five figure into all of this? What about the television contracts for the conferences, the bowls, and the playoff?

It’s a mess no doubt and yet expansion will eventually happen. College Football exists for one reason: To make money. Expansion to 12 provides more opportunities for the conferences, the schools, and the networks to make more of it.

Many have argued that the Oklahoma Sooners should stay in the Big 12 as long as the playoff is at four, arguing it’s a much more difficult path to the four-team playoff in the SEC. Admittedly, that’s true. With Alabama and Georgia at the top of the mountain, running the gauntlet of the SEC is a much tougher task than the Big 12.

The reality is, nothing’s changed for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Always Chasing Alabama Anyways

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Whether the Oklahoma Sooners are in the same conference as the Alabama Crimson Tide or not, the game is still the same. They’re chasing Alabama. Just like every team in the country.

Why Alabama? They’ve won six national championships since 2009 and will be a favorite once again in 2022. Yes, they can be beaten, but year in and year out, they’re the best program in the country. That’s why it’s felt like an incredible feat when Georgia or Clemson knock them off in the championship game.

Oklahoma will join the SEC at some point in the next three years. Though contracts currently prohibit a move until 2025, lawyers have a way of working things out if the Sooners and the Texas Longhorns wanted to make a move sooner.

Whether the playoff is at four teams or at 12 (which it will be one day), the Sooners’ goal is still the same: build their program to be able to compete with the very best in college football, and that’s Alabama.

And that’s why their coaching hire is key.

Brent Venables knows what it takes

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Incoming Oklahoma Sooners coach Brent Venables and interim head coach Bob Stoops celebrate on the podium after the Sooners victory over the Oregon Ducks in the 2021 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Forgive us for being excited about a head coach, who as a defensive coordinator helped Clemson win two national titles, taking down the Crimson Tide in the process.

When people slight Brent Venables as the Oklahoma Sooner head coach, the only thing they can point to is that he hasn’t been a head coach. Okay?

If having prior success as a head coach is a prerequisite to head coaching success, then I guess Notre Dame can’t be excited about Marcus Freeman or Oregon about Dan Lanning.

Venables’ lack of experience as a head coach is something to watch on game day and as the Sooners build their program. But early offseason returns reveal a guy with a plan and so far he’s executed that plan pretty well. He’ll have some learning to do as he manages the game day operation and in-game situations, but he’s learned from some of the best.

When he and his coaching staff took over, they had the 27th ranked recruiting class. They turned that into the No. 8 class in the 2022 cycle according to 247Sports and On3 Recruiting. They did that in less than two months’ time. Imagine what they can do with a year or more to pursue 2023 and 2024 recruits.

Though Venables has been waiting in the wings for the right opportunity to lead a program, he’s been watching guys like Bill Snyder, Bob Stoops, and Dabo Swinney. Those are the only head coaches he’s ever worked for. Two of them are in the College Football Hall of Fame and one will be down the road.

Safe to say, he’s had a pretty strong development over the last 30 years as he waited for the right opportunity to present itself.

The SEC Move will bolster recruiting

Clemson safety Isaiah Simmons (11). Ken Ruinard / staff, The Greenville News

Whether the Oklahoma Sooners move to the SEC in 2022 or 2025, that move will help them further bolster their recruiting classes.

The data is real. The SEC produces more NFL draft picks than any conference in the country and by a lot.

After the 2021 NFL draft, College Football News took a look at the average number of players selected from each conference over the previous five years. The SEC is head and shoulders better than the Big 12 at getting players into the league.

From 2017 to 2021, the SEC had an average of 21 players selected in the NFL draft. The Big 12 had an average of 10.3. Now, the SEC has four more teams than the Big 12. However, if you average it out per team, the SEC had 1.5 players per team selected in the NFL draft. The Big 12 1.3.

Simply comparing Oklahoma to Alabama, there’s a stark difference. The Sooners had just 25 players selected over five years. The Crimson Tide had 51 in the same timeframe. The Clemson Tigers had 27.

Why does this matter to recruiting? The higher level of competition provides a better lens for NFL scouts and front office people to see a player’s film through. And while the Big 12 offers high-quality football, it’s difficult to argue that the SEC has better competition.

And for highly-rated recruits, getting to the league is a high priority.

This is also where Brent Venables has had a lot of success. Whether at Oklahoma or Clemson, Venables’ defenses produced far more draft selections than the Sooners did without him.

During Brent Venables tenure as the Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator, he had 16 players selected in the top 100 of the NFL draft. Four were taken in the first round, five in the second, and seven in the third. During his time as the defensive coordinator for the Clemson Tigers, he had 15 players selected in the top 100 of the NFL draft. Eight were taken in the first, four in the second, and three in the third. By comparison, in the years that followed Venables at Oklahoma, the Sooners only had five players selected in the top 100 of the draft, with just one first round player (Kenneth Murray). – Williams, SoonersWire

With the combination of Venables and his staff’s ability to develop players and the move to the SEC, the Sooners will see a boost in recruiting that will help offset the higher degree of difficulty that comes with the SEC.

In the 2022 cycle, the SEC boasts three schools at the top of 247Sports team recruiting rankings. Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia lead the pack. But I know what you’re thinking, “of course, they do.”

But let’s look at the rest of the top 20 because the SEC has nine of the top 20 recruiting classes in the country in the 2022 cycle. LSU, Kentucky, Missouri, Florida, Tennessee, and Auburn help the SEC round out the top 20.

Even the worst team in the conference, the Vanderbilt Commodores, have the 32nd ranked recruiting class.

For those that say Oklahoma will be competing against the schools in recruiting when they get to the SEC, I’d argue they already have been. A move to the SEC will help them win more of those battles moving forward. So will Brent Venables.

They made the move with the Playoff at 4

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A general view of the Capitol One and College Football Playoff (CFP) logo on the field during the Rose Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at AT&T Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns announced plans to move to the SEC, the College Football Playoff was at four teams. Sure, expansion talks were underway, but with the way things move in college football, it was unrealistic to expect the playoff to expand for 2022.

How long did it take the college football powers to pit the No. 1 and No. 2 teams together in the BCS championship game? How long after did it take for a playoff to come together?

Oklahoma and Texas knew the road to the playoff, and a national championship would be hard in the SEC at four teams. Unafraid, they made the leap anyway.

But simply making the playoffs hasn’t been good enough for Oklahoma. At a school with seven national championships under its belt, participation trophies in the playoff aren’t good enough.

That’s part of the reason they’re making a move.

As “the Nature Boy” Ric Flair used to say, “to be the best, you have to beat the best.” And every week in the SEC, the Oklahoma Sooners will go up against some of the very best teams in college football. If they can get through the schedule, they’ll be battle-tested enough to make a run in the playoff.

Sure, the road to a four-team playoff will be more challenging in the SEC, but the Sooners knew what they were getting into when they decided to move from the Big 12.

The Sooners will be just fine

Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

The challenge for Oklahoma when they eventually move to the SEC is real. Alabama is the mountain to climb for every school in America. But that doesn’t mean they can’t do it. Auburn, LSU, and Georgia have all climbed the Everest-like heights of the Crimson Tide and won national championships.

Why can’t Oklahoma do it?

They haven’t won a playoff game yet, and they’ve missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. But a fresh start with one of the best defensive minds in college football, who happens to be one of the best recruiters in college football, puts Oklahoma in a great position to become a national title contender whether the playoff is at four or 12 teams.

Just because they haven’t won a playoff game doesn’t mean they won’t ever.

Whenever the Oklahoma Sooners head to the SEC, they’ll be ready to take on the challenge because they have a coach that knows what it takes to beat the very best that college football has to offer.

Putting College Football Playoff expansion on hold doesn’t change the goals or expectations for the Oklahoma Sooners. Does making a four-team playoff become more challenging if the Sooners go to the SEC before 2025? Absolutely. But simply making the playoff isn’t good enough, and it isn’t the goal.

They want to win the whole thing.

