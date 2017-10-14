Lack is back with Flames to face Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- A video tribute appears unlikely, but goaltender Eddie Lack still has a chance to appear in a highlight reel Saturday night.

Lack, a former fan favorite despite being primarily a backup, will return to Vancouver as his latest new team, the Calgary Flames (3-2-0), visit the Canucks (1-1-1) at Rogers Arena.

He becomes the second former Canucks player to return this week after former teammate Alex Burrows hit the same ice Thursday night with the Ottawa Senators. The goaltender is with his second team since leaving Vancouver in a trade to Carolina for two draft picks in the summer of 2015.

So he cannot expect a scoreboard video tribute like the one that Burrows, his former teammate, received Tuesday night in his first game in Vancouver since being traded last spring.

Instead, Lack will have to settle for some mask time on the TV postgame highlights. The quick-witted Swede is expected to start as Mike Smith gets a rest in the second game of a back-to-back.

Smith, who got off to a stellar start in his first season with the Flames, made coach Glen Gulutzan's choice easy by allowing five goals and getting the hook in a 6-0 home loss to Ottawa on Friday.

But the Flames are not blaming Smith by any means and, if captain Mark Giordano's comments are any indication, Lack can expect a better showing from teammates in front of him than Smith received Friday.

"(We allowed) too many quality chances that we can't let happen," Giordano told reporters. "As a team, we just let (Friday's loss) go now. We can be mad for a bit, but we've got a game (Saturday), so we've gotta win that one."

Lack joined the Flames as a free agent in the offseason from the Carolina Panthers after he never came close to unseating Hurricanes No. 1 Cam Ward.