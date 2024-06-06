Lack of ACL progress 'unacceptable'

The lack of progress on how to prevent ACL injuries in women players is "unacceptable", says former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton.

Glasgow City pair Kenzie Weir and Fiona Brown - who has suffered the injury for the fourth time in her career - and Hearts' Georgia Hunter are some of the latest players ruled out with the issue.

"We've seen these high-profile injuries across the league again," Crichton told the BBC's Behind the Goals podcast.

"It's hard to get away from these discussion points now. There has to be so much more done over the next couple of years. We need to try and fast-track the process in how we nullify these injuries.

"In Scotland it's frustrating and disappointing. Hopefully we start to take it seriously. I still don't think we're doing enough to get it right and make it better.

"We were caught up in the hype of the title race at the end of the season and still found ourselves having these conversations."

Crichton believes the increased international schedule is also a "significant factor".

"It's not helping reduce the statistics around serious injuries. There has to be more done," she added.

"I know there's stuff there in the pipeline but there has to be more. The length of time we're losing players across Europe is unacceptable."