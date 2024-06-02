Lachlan Morton and Rosa Klöser Win Record-Breaking Life Time Unbound Gravel 200

LIfe Time

Emporia, KS (June 1, 2024) – The Life Time Unbound Gravel 200 saw thrilling victories as Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) and Rosa Maria Klöser (Rose Bikes) conquered the demanding Flint Hills of Kansas. Australian cyclist Morton clinched his first men’s race win after a daring breakaway, while German Ph.D. student Klöser stunned the field with a dramatic sprint finish to secure the women’s title.

In the men’s race, Denmark’s Tobias Kongstad (PAS Racing) initiated an early attack, setting the pace for an intense 200-mile chase. As the race progressed, notable riders, including defending Life Time Grand Prix champion Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz), UCI Gravel World champion Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorius), and Olympic gold medalist Greg Van Avermaet (Last Dance), pushed the tempo. However, Morton’s strategic move at the 150-mile mark, following Chad Haga ’s (PAS Racing) attack, defined the race. The duo maintained their lead, with Morton ultimately out-sprinting Haga to cross the finish line first. Kongstad finished a commendable third, three minutes behind the leaders.

“It was a fast and hectic start. Once we got back to town it was always going to be a bit technical, but I was lucky that I’ve done this finish a couple of times and made those mistakes in the last races. To be honest, I thought a win here was kind of beyond me now. The levels continue to get higher, and I’m getting older. I’m just happy with how it went today.” said Morton, reflecting on his victory.

Dan Hughes / Life Time

In the women’s race, the field saw a historic moment with an individual start time 15 minutes after the men and 25 minutes ahead of the amateurs. Rosa María Klöser's victory was nothing short of remarkable. Despite encountering a crash that left her with a bloody left elbow, a flat tire, and a challenging wheel change, Klöser persevered. She bridged a two-minute gap solo and emerged victorious in the largest sprint finish in the history of Unbound Gravel. She bested competitors, including SD-Worx’s Geerike Schreurs and Paige Onweller of Trek-Driftless, who finished second and third.

Klöser, still in disbelief, shared, "This was my first Unbound. I only started cycling a couple of years ago, and I’m still a full-time PhD student, so I cycle part-time. I still can’t believe I won!"

Dan Hughes / Life Time

The race conditions were favorable, with dry, dusty roads and light winds allowing record-breaking average speeds. The men's race averaged over 22 mph (35 kph), while the women's race clocked in at 19.4 mph (31 kph).

The results have significantly changed the Life Time Grand Prix standings. Despite finishing 14th, Swenson retains his lead in the men’s overall standings with 59 points. Payson McElveen (Allied), now in second place with 58 points, finished eighth at Unbound. Matthew Beers (Specialized Off-Road) holds onto third place with 56 points.

In the women’s standings, Haley Smith (Trek) ascended to the top spot with 62 points following her fourth-place finish. Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road), the previous leader, dropped to third after finishing 15th, while Hannah Otto (Pivot Cycles) moved up to second place with 58 points.

2024 Life Time Grand Prix Leaderboard

Kristi Mohn, Marketing Manager at Life Time, expressed excitement about this year’s race, highlighting the improved experience for all participants and the historic sprint finish in the women’s race. “We are so excited about the way this year’s race has turned out; it feels like we leveled up everything. Not only did so many people come out to race, watch, and cheer on the racers, but the finish was a much better experience for all the athletes - not only the age group athletes but the elite riders. Best of all, we got to see a true women’s race unfold, but a nine-up sprint?! That was incredible.”

Racing enthusiasts can relive the excitement when the extended highlights of the Unbound Gravel 200 are released on the Life Time Grand Prix YouTube channel within 48 hours (Monday night).

The Life Time Grand Prix continues with several upcoming events:

July 13: 69 Mile Gravel at Life Time Crusher in the Tushar

August 10: 100 Mile MTB at Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik

September 14: 40 Mile MTB at Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek

September 28: 110 Mile Gravel at Life Time The Rad Dirt Fest

October 19: 100 Mile Gravel at Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda

These races will further test the endurance and skills of the competitors as they vie for the top spots in the series.

