Lacazette's Arsenal squad number revealed

Alexandre Lacazette will wear the number nine shirt for Arsenal this season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The shirt has had a checkered history during the Premier League era, being worn by some notable Gunners flops in years gone by.

While club legends such as Alan Smith and Paul Merson wore nine in the early to mid 1990s, it has also been the shirt number allocated to the likes of Francis Jeffers, Julio Baptista and Park Chu-Young.

Nicolas Anelka, Davor Suker, Jose Antonio Reyes, Eduardo and Lukas Podolski are the other players to have worn nine since squad numbers were introduced in 1993.

Lacazette joined Arsenal from Lyon for a club-record fee believed to be in the region of €60million and is set to make his debut in a friendly clash with Sydney FC on Thursday.

