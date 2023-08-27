Labour will pay GPs more if patients can see doctor of choice, Wes Streeting says

Mr Streeting said people should not be made to 'bend their lives' to suit the health service. - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

GPs will be paid extra if they let patients see the doctor of their choice, under plans unveiled by Labour.

Vowing to end a “like it or lump it” approach to the NHS, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting pledged to give patients more control over how they receive care.

Two-thirds of patients now rarely or never get to see their preferred doctor, Labour warned - up from half in 2018. One in six patients did not get an appointment at all the last time they tried, the analysis of official figures shows.

Mr Streeting said a Labour administration would give people the right to see the family doctor of their choice, with GPs paid more for respecting the wishes of their patients.

Patients would also be able to choose whether their appointment was face-to-face or took place over the phone, he said, saying people should not be made to “bend their lives” to suit the health service.

The changes are intended to be cost-neutral, with funding redistributed so practices with a poor record on continuity of care, and respecting patient preferences, receive less.

Latest published figures show GP partners in England earned an average of £142,00 in 2020/21 - after a £20,000 rise during the pandemic.

Government research shows that most GPs now work a three-day week.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Streeting said: “The NHS exists to serve its patients. It’s in the name. To serve patients means to provide them with the healthcare they need in a way that suits them. Increasingly, patients are instead made to bend their lives to suit the health service.

“A public service shouldn’t be telling the public, ‘like it or lump it.’ Labour will give patients back control over their own healthcare.”

In 2021, then prime minister Boris Johnson said every patient had the right to demand a face-to-face appointment, in a pledge that has been repeated in subsequent NHS plans.

Latest figures show the proportion of GP appointments that are done in person has fallen from 80 per cent before the pandemic to 69 per cent in June.

The latest GP survey, run by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, shows 15.9 per cent of patients did not get an appointment at all when they tried to make one.

Across the country, this amounts to more than five million patients a month.

Of those, more than 400,000 people went without because they could not get the type of appointment they wanted, while more than 250,000 people saw no GP because they could not see the one they wanted, extrapolation suggests.

Overall, 64.6 per cent of patients rarely or never get to see their preferred doctor, the research shows - up from 49.7 per cent in 2018.

The survey findings, from a poll of 760,000 people, show the lowest satisfaction on record with access to GPs, with less than half getting an appointment when they want one.

The current Government has repeatedly said that patients have the right to choose how to see their GP, meaning they can opt for a face-to-face or a phone appointment.

But the data shows that just 19.8 per cent of patients report being offered a choice - down from 24 per cent, in just two years.

Labour is drawing up plans which mean GPs who respect the wishes of patients to see their preferred doctor would be paid more than other family doctors.

The party has also pledged a doubling in medical school places, and a shift of more medics into healthcare outside hospitals, to relieve pressures on GPs. It has not set a target for how soon patients get to see a GP but has said it would do better than the maximum two-week wait that the Government recently promised.

It comes as a survey of almost 400 GP partners found almost one in five positions now vacant - a record high. The poll by Pulse magazine found 18.5 per cent of positions were unfilled, up from 14 per cent in 2021.

Mr Streeting - who previously attracted the wrath of the British Medical Association (BMA) for highlighting the “appalling” state of access to GPs - said he was prepared to face down those who stand in the way of patients’ rights.

In an interview with The Telegraph in December, he said he had been “treated like a heretic” by the BMA for pledges to improve access to GPs, saying the union had been “hostile” to the idea of improved standards.

Earlier this year, Health Secretary Steve Barclay promised an overhaul of practice phone lines, to beat the “8am scramble” for an appointment.

GPs have been told that they should deal with all requests for an appointment the day they are made, with urgent access on the same day, and all appointments within two weeks.

The latest published figures show more than five million patients a month waiting longer.

A Conservative source said: “Labour’s ideas would cause chaos in surgeries and worsen the 8am appointment rush. They are simply undeliverable.”

The Tories have previously said that Labour pledges to reform primary care could create a “black hole” of around 43,000 GPs by creating extra bureaucracy.

Labour will put family GPs at the heart of patient care

By Wes Streeting

The NHS exists to serve its patients. It’s in the name. To serve patients means to provide them with the healthcare they need in a way that suits them. Increasingly, patients are instead made to bend their lives to suit the health service.

Fewer patients today are able to see the doctor of their choice, making do with whoever is available. For patients with complex conditions, this means repeating their medical history at every appointment to a doctor who is less equipped to understand their health needs.

Patients are mainly told when their appointment will be and whether it will be in person, over the phone, or via video, rather than choosing what works best for them. Why should someone who prefers to see their GP face-to-face have to make do with a phone call? A public service shouldn’t be telling the public, “like it or lump it”. Labour will give back patients control over their own healthcare.

No doubt there will be opposition. When Labour first pledged face-to-face appointments for all who want them, the BMA accused us of being “divisive” and “headline-grabbing”. But we can overcome opposition to patient choice, providing that we give GPs the tools to do the job.

GPs have a fair point when they say they are overstretched - there are almost 5,000 fewer fully qualified GPs today than a decade ago. More appointments are being provided, but demand is growing faster than supply.

NHS staff want some light at the end of the tunnel, and Labour is offering it. We will reverse the declining numbers of GPs, doubling medical schools to train thousands more a year. Our reforms to the NHS, shifting the focus of healthcare out of hospitals and into the community, will ease the surging demand for GP appointments. By providing mental health support in every school and community, allowing patients to book appropriate specialist appointments or tests without a GP’s referral, and cutting red tape to expand the role of pharmacists, we will free up GPs to offer the treatment only they can provide.

Investment must come alongside reform

There has to be some give and take. The crisis in the NHS demands it. We cannot continue with managed decline.

As well as giving patients the choice of how they see their GP, Labour will bring back the family doctor, so patients can see the same GP at each appointment if they choose to. GP practices will be provided with incentives to offer patients continuity of care so that more patients can see the same clinician each time. GPs value this relationship with their patients. Give GPs the tools to build a meaningful relationship with patients and more will stay in the job.

Why hasn’t the Government done any of this? Rishi Sunak and Steve Barclay are in too weak a position to stand up for patients’ interests. Having driven them out on strike, ludicrously accused nurses of playing into Putin’s hands and now blaming doctors for their own failure to cut waiting lists, the Conservatives have lost the trust and confidence of NHS staff.

When the Government adopted Labour’s workforce plan to train thousands more doctors and nurses, they didn’t offer patients a single return on the investment. No promise that the additional staff will cut waits for operations, scans, or to see a GP. This is no way to run a major organisation and no way to spend £150 billion of taxpayers’ money each year.

Labour will do things differently. More resources must be met by a better deal for patients. The lesson of the last Labour government is that investment must come alongside reform if it is to deliver results for patients. We told GPs to guarantee appointments within two days, gave them the tools to do it, and they delivered.

Just as only Nixon could go to China, only Labour can reform the NHS.

Wes Streeting is the shadow health secretary