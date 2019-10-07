Labour Party promises 5 per cent levy on Premier League’s television income to raise millions for grass-roots football

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is a keen Arsenal fan - PA

The Labour Party has pledged to enforce a 5 per cent levy on the Premier League’s television income to raise about £40 million extra each year for grass-roots football.

The world’s most lucrative football league contributes just over £100 million (about 3.5 per cent of its broadcast revenue) annually to projects and facilities below the professional game, as well as £100 million in solidarity payments to the English Football League.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This falls short, however, of what some members of the 1999 Football Task Force had expected when they recommended a “minimum of 5 per cent of income” would be “primarily for investment in grass roots”.

Telegraph Sport can confirm that the Government and the Premier League have agreed the contribution for this first year of the new television deal between 2019 and 2022 and that the figure for projects beneath the Football League increased beyond £100 million in proportion to a slight overall rise in global broadcast income. Labour’s 5 per cent proposal would take the total to about £140 million.

It follows The Daily Telegraph's six-point “Save Our Game” campaign to address a crisis in grass-roots facilities, which included the formation of an independent commission to consider funding and decide over the Premier League’s 5 per cent contribution.

Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, yesterday addressed the issue of football governance following a meeting on Saturday with Newcastle United supporters and announced proposals to increase the involvement of fans in the running of clubs.

Story continues

Under these plans, supporters’ trusts would be able to purchase shares when clubs change hands and also appoint, and replace, at least two members of a club’s board of directors. Corbyn also called on clubs to pay a Living Wage of £10 per hour to all staff and to add the women’s football World Cup to those sporting events which must be broadcast free-to-air. “Sport must be run in the interests of those who participate in it, follow it and love it, not just for the privileged and wealthy few,” Corbyn said.

A Premier League spokesman said that it would take its time to study the detail of the proposals and would “respond in due course and through the appropriate channels”.