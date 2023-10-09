Labour Party conference live: Labour government would borrow to invest, admits Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is pictured at Labour Party conference in Liverpool this morning - Adam Vaughan/Shutterstock

Rachel Reeves said a Labour government would be prepared to borrow money to invest in the UK economy as she prepares to deliver he keynote speech on the second day of the party’s annual conference in Liverpool.

However, the shadow chancellor said borrowing would only go ahead if overall levels of national debt were falling.

She said she intended to stick to her “fiscal rules” with “iron disicipline”, namely that Labour would pay for day-to-day expenditure using tax receipts and that “we will get debt down as a share of our economy”

“And then only subject to that will we invest in things that are going to grow our economy,” she told Times Radio.

Asked if Labour’s position was that it would only borrow if debt was falling, Ms Reeves said: “We will only borrow if it is consistent with those fiscal rules which includes getting debt down as a share of our national economy.”

Asked the question again, Ms Reeves said: “If the debt is coming down by the end of the parliament. That is the only circumstances.”

The Tories have claimed Labour “aren’t being honest about their short-term borrowing plans”, arguing the opposition’s plans would actually increase debt and fuel inflation.

08:11 AM BST

Reeves: Labour government would inherit 'dire' economic situation

Labour will inherit a “dire” economic situation if it wins the next general election, Rachel Reeves said this morning.

The shadow chancellor was asked about Labour’s decision to rule out nationalising the UK’s energy sector and she told Times Radio: “We are not going to nationalise energy and let me tell you why, because when energy bills were at their peak, we looked at what impact it would have if you nationalised the industries.

“It would cost tens of billions of pounds and it wouldn’t reduce the cost of the energy that is traded on international markets so we did not feel that was the right approach. At the time we said we wanted to have a windfall tax on the huge profits that were being generated and we would use that money to cut people’s bills. That was the right approach.

“Now, we have also committed to creating GB Energy, wholly owned by the taxpayer, to invest in the generation of new, low carbon industries but a wholesale nationalisation would cost tens of billions of pounds and would not reduce anyone’s bills by a penny.

“The economic inheritance that I will face if I become chancellor of the exchequer next year will be dire. We have got public services on their knees, growth on the floor and a huge cost of living crisis. I am going to ensure that we spend every pound of taxpayers’ money wisely.”

08:09 AM BST

