Labour conference live: Tories have taken 'sledgehammer' to foundations of British life, claims Rayner

Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party have “taken a sledgehammer to the foundations on which a good life can be built”, Angela Rayner has claimed.

Addressing Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool, the deputy party leader accused the Tories of having “broken Britain”.

She told the party’s activists: “Rishi Sunak and his party have taken a sledgehammer to the foundations on which a good life can be built. And now the simple things in life are crumbling.

“A decent job, a secure affordable home, and a strong community. Simple things this Government have snatched away from working people.

“And conference, we can’t go on like this any longer. The Tories are not only talking Britain down, they have dragged us down and they are holding us back.”

Ms Rayner also used her speech to argue that the Labour “movement has never been so unified, so focused around one aim, to give Britain its future back”.

You can follow the latest updates below.

03:21 PM BST

Badenoch accuses Starmer of planning to make changing gender easier if Labour win

Kemi Badenoch has accused Sir Keir Starmer of planning to make it easier for people to change gender if he ever gets into power.

Delegates at Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool will vote on a proposal to “modernise, simplify and reform” the transition process. If approved, it is likely to be a key plank of the party’s manifesto.

Sir Keir has insisted he is no longer in favour of self-ID, where people are allowed to legally change their gender without a doctors’ certificate.

But Ms Badenoch, the equalities minister, suggested the wording of the policy paved the way for the removal of the current need for doctors to sign off a change in gender.

You can read the full story here.

03:08 PM BST

Labour 'welcomed 1,000 new members during Tory conference'

Labour said it recruited 1,000 new members during the week of the Conservative Party conference.

Party treasurer Mike Payne said membership fees continued to be the primary source of income for the party, and raise approximately £16million a year.

He said the membership stands at approximately 380,000, which is “slightly lower” than the number reported for 2021 although membership income levels were “higher than anticipated”.

Mr Payne said it is “not unusual for membership numbers to fluctuate throughout election cycles”, telling the Labour Party conference in Liverpool: “Due to the turbulence in the Government over the summer and autumn, and given the positive vision for Britain and the policy agenda set out by [Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer], we have seen a surge in new members into the party.”

He added: “During the Tory conference we recruited 1,000 members in a week.”

02:54 PM BST

Some voters have xenophobic views on immigration, says shadow minister

Labour’s shadow immigration minister said part of the British electorate have “xenophobic” views on the topic, writes Dominic Penna.

Speaking at a fringe event at the party’s annual conference in Liverpool, Stephen Kinnock criticised remarks made by Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, in various speeches she has made in recent weeks.

“It was a new low – I say that resignedly, as we’ve seen many, many new lows,” Mr Kinnock told a Hope Not Hate panel.

He added: “We ain’t seen nothing yet. They will stop at nothing to divide our communities and find issues that they think will fire up their base. Their policies on asylum and immigration are being driven entirely by Machiavellian policies.

“There are segments of the electorate that have very progressive views on immigration, there are segments of the electorate who want a controlled and compassionate approach… I’m afraid there is a segment of the electorate which, I’m afraid, is xenophobic and has a view on immigration that is essentially reflected in what Suella Braverman said.”

02:47 PM BST

Pictured: Wes Streeting addresses a conference fringe event in Liverpool today

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, is pictured taking part in a fringe event at Labour conference in Liverpool today - Ian Forsyth /Getty Images Europe

02:45 PM BST

Labour must appeal ‘beyond our own ranks’ to win election

Labour must learn the lessons from its past general election victories and appeal to people “beyond our own ranks”, Pat McFadden said this afternoon.

Labour’s national campaign coordinator told activists in Liverpool: “Winning from opposition is not an easy task. So what do we learn from our past victories? Look out beyond our own ranks. Reach out to those who have not always agreed with us, who have voted for different parties in recent years.

“Combine the promise of the hope that inspires us with the discipline of the tough decisions that is our inescapable responsibility. And above all, fight for a better tomorrow not a better yesterday.”

He added: “Labour is the change. Not a party of protest but a party of government once again. That’s our task and that’s what we are going to do.”

02:35 PM BST

'Britain won’t fall for the Tories year zero trick again'

The Conservative Party cannot deliver the “change that the country needs”, Pat McFadden argued this afternoon as he addressed Labour conference in Liverpool.

Labour’s national campaign coordinator said: “Britain won’t fall for the Tories year zero trick again. They can’t keep shedding their skin and pretending to be something different.

“The Tories are not the change that the country needs. It is change from the Tories that the country needs.

“Our job is to win the people’s trust to make sure that trust happens.”

02:32 PM BST

Labour campaign chief accuses Tories of 'taking UK backwards'

Pat McFadden said it was “time to draw a line under the last 13 years” as he took aim at the Tories’ record in government.

Labour’s national campaign coordinator said: “I am not sure the Tories have quite got the hang of this governing business. Governments are supposed to make progress. They are supposed to make things better.

“But is there a single thing in Britain that is better after 13 years of the Tories? Not the health service, not the transport system, not people’s living standards, not our standing in the world.

“They haven’t made things better, they have taken the country backwards.”

02:18 PM BST

'No no-go areas' for Labour when it comes to winning seats, says campaign chief

Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign coordinator, said there are “no no-go areas for Labour” when it comes to winning seats and the party will not be “standing aside for anyone”.

Referring to two by-elections taking place on October 19, Mr McFadden, who will be the architect of Labour’s election campaign strategy, told activists in Liverpool: “I want to see you in Tamworth and in Mid-Beds too. These are tough by-elections and I don’t make predictions but I know two things.

“First, there are no no-go areas for Labour. And second, we are not standing aside for anyone.”

He said he believed Labour was “hungry and eager to win”.

02:09 PM BST

Tories publish new attack ad after Starmer's Rwanda comments

The Tories have tweeted a new attack ad seeking to draw attention to Sir Keir Starmer’s comments this morning on reversing the Government’s Rwanda migrants policy (see the post below at 09.40).

In the advert, the Tories accuse Sir Keir of advocating “short term politics, not strong borders”.

Here is the tweet:

Starmer and Labour will always choose short-term politics over stopping the boats. pic.twitter.com/3USUnwoYI5 — Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 8, 2023

01:59 PM BST

Jeremy Corbyn 'did not apply for Labour conference pass'

Jeremy Corbyn was a no-show at the Labour Party conference today.

The former Labour leader was billed as speaking alongside MPs at a Campaign For Nuclear Disarmament event on the fringes of the conference in Liverpool on Sunday.

But Mr Corbyn, who is still a Labour member despite being kicked out of the parliamentary party, did not appear for the talk titled “Wages Not Weapons: Why Labour’s Spending Priorities Must Change”.

Sources close to Mr Corbyn said he did not apply for a pass to the conference this year, and will instead address the left-wing World Transformed festival taking place in separate venues in Liverpool.

01:43 PM BST

Unison boss responds to Rayner's speech: 'Election can't come soon enough'

Christina McAnea, the general secretary of Unison, said Angela Rayner had “made the clear case for why working people and their families will fare better under a Labour government” in her speech to party conference in Liverpool today.

Ms McAnea said: “Her speech shows Labour truly understands the need to make work more secure, in a way no Conservative government ever will.

“Labour in power will also deliver peace of mind to the UK’s employees in their home lives too. Major reform of the housing system will make the world of difference to so many currently living on the edge.

“Public services and workers everywhere need the change only a Labour government can bring. An election can’t come soon enough.”

You can find the posts relating to Ms Rayner’s speech between 11.40 and 12.04 below.

01:25 PM BST

Immigration minister claims Labour 'ideologically opposed to border controls'

Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, claimed Labour are “ideologically opposed to border controls” after Sir Keir Starmer said he would reverse the Government’s Rwanda policy even if it led to a reduction in small boat crossings (see the post below at 09.40).

Mr Jenrick tweeted:

Q:Would you scrap the Rwanda policy even if it works?



Starmer: Yes.



Proof, if it were needed, that Labour don’t even want to stop the boats.



They are ideologically opposed to border controls. Their solution is to force British communities to tolerate this flagrant criminality. https://t.co/bsOZenlhin — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 8, 2023

01:15 PM BST

Labour chairwoman: 'There is no room for complacency'

Anneliese Dodds warned Labour “there is no room for complacency” as she said voters being “desperate for change” will not be enough on its own to power the party to victory at the next general election.

The Labour Party chairwoman said: “It is clear our country is desperate for change but that alone will not win us the next general election. Yes, Labour is a party transformed under Keir Starmer’s leadership, back in the service of working people.

“But there is no room for complacency, no resting on our laurels, no time to waste to answer the question: If not the Conservatives, then why Labour?

“That is why the overriding priority for this year’s national policy forum was to develop a policy programme that serves the British people.”

Anneliese Dodds, the Labour Party chairwoman, is pictured at Labour conference in Liverpool today - Paul Ellis /AFP

01:10 PM BST

Anneliese Dodds: Voters 'have had enough of the Tories'

The chairwoman of the Labour Party claimed voters “have had enough of the Conservatives”.

Anneliese Dodds said the party must try to “convince people that a vote for Labour will deliver the change they are crying out for”.

Speaking on the main stage at the conference centre in Liverpool, she said: “The British people have had enough of the Conservatives and they are looking to Labour to give them hope. It is our job to convince people that a vote for Labour will deliver the change they are crying out for and the British people are klistening.

“As Labour Party chair I can only rejoice in the many election results we have seen since we met last year.”

01:06 PM BST

Labour pledges 'full, no loop holes, trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy'

Anneliese Dodds, the chairwoman of the Labour Party, said a Labour government would bring forward a “full, no loop holes, trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy”.

She told activists: “We will deliver where the Conservatives have failed by bringing in a full, no loop holes, trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy.

“And conference we will modernise the gender recognition law to a new process while continuing to support the implementation of the Equality Act that protects everyone.”

12:55 PM BST

Pictured: Angela Rayner shows the love to Labour activists

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, is pictured during Labour conference in Liverpool today - Paul Ellis/AFP

12:42 PM BST

Bridget Phillipson: I never considered private school for my children

My colleague Edward Malnick, the political editor of The Sunday Telegraph, interviewed Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, ahead of Labour conference in Liverpool.

She said she had never considered private school for her children:

For many parents earning the equivalent of an MP’s £86,584 salary, the possibility of a private education might be expected to feature – however briefly – in a discussion about where to send their children to school. Not so around Bridget Phillipson’s kitchen table. “I never considered private school for my children,” says the shadow education secretary, who has been spearheading Labour’s controversial plan to levy VAT on private school fees. “That’s a personal choice. I went to a state school, a Catholic comprehensive, and had a brilliant education.”

You can read the full interview here.

12:04 PM BST

Tories have 'broken Britain', claims Rayner

Angela Rayner claimed the Tories had “broken Britain” and said Labour was offering more than just “short term sticking plaster solutions” to the nation’s problems.

She said: “They have broken Britain. And they have left working people paying the price. We don’t just know Britain can be better than this, we have a plan to make it better.

“Not short term sticking plaster solutions but a mission driven government so you will see that plan from us this week, a different kind of economy where better living standards for all are how we drive growth.”

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, is pictured addressing Labour conference in Liverpool today - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

Concluding her speech, the deputy Labour leader said she wanted a Labour government to reform the UK to enable children to “find their voice and follow their dreams”.

Ms Rayner received a lengthy and very loud standing ovation from Labour activists when she finished speaking.

12:01 PM BST

Labour vows to overhaul 'medieval leasehold system'

Angela Rayner pledged to overhaul the nation’s “medieval leasehold system”.

The deputy Labour leader said: “We will give first time buyers first dibs on new developments in their communities with a comprehensive mortgage guarantee scheme for those who don’t have access to the bank of mum and dad.

“And we will end the medieval leasehold system with root and branch reforms.”

11:57 AM BST

Labour promises 'biggest boost in affordable housing for a generation'

A Labour government would deliver the “biggest boost in affordable and social housing for a generation”, Angela Rayner said.

Addressing activists in Liverpool, the deputy Labour leader said: “I pledge to you today, Keir and I will deliver the biggest boost in affordable and social housing for a generation.

“And conference that includes council housing.”

She also said that Labour “will achieve rental reform where the Tories have failed for four and a half years”.

Sir Keir Starmer watches on as Angela Rayner delivers her speech at Labour conference in Liverpool today - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

11:53 AM BST

Rayner promises boost to minimum wage

Angela Rayner said a Labour government would deliver a boost to the value of the minimum wage.

She said Labour would “raise the floor on wages and build lasting change” to deliver a “genuine living wage that working people can actually live on”.

She said Labour would change the remit of the Low Pay Commission so that the minimum wage will take account of the cost of living.

11:49 AM BST

Tories have 'taken a sledgehammer' to foundations of British life, claims Rayner

Rishi Sunak and the Tories have “taken a sledgehammer to the foundations on which a good life can be built”, Angela Rayner claimed as she addressed the first day of Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool this morning.

She said: “Rishi Sunak and his party have taken a sledgehammer to the foundations on which a good life can be built. And now the simple things in life are crumbling.

“A decent job, a secure affordable home, and a strong community. Simple things this Government have snatched away from working people.

“And conference, we can’t go on like this any longer. The Tories are not only talking Britain down, they have dragged us down and they are holding us back.”

11:45 AM BST

Rayner claims Tories are 'desperately clinging onto power'

Angela Rayner said Labour is “already delivering in power” as she pointed to the Labour government in Wales and elected mayors in England.

She said: “Our movement has never been so unified, so focused around one aim, to give Britain its future back. But the Tories also have one singular focus, to desperately cling onto power.

“That is why the Tories’ levelling up project was dead on arrival. You cannot level up from the top down.”

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, is pictured addressing the party's annual conference in Liverpool today - Paul Ellis /AFP

11:40 AM BST

Rayner: 'Momentous time' for the Labour Party

Angela Rayner is now on the main conference stage in Liverpool.

The deputy Labour leader told activists that the conference is taking place at a “momentous time for our party and a pivotal moment for our country”.

Ms Rayner said she hoped “this is the last speech you will hear from me before a general election” as she said she is “sick of being in opposition”.

11:23 AM BST

Tories: Starmer 'just like the same old politicians that have come before'

Greg Hands, the chairman of the Conservative Party, said Sir Keir Starmer is “just like the same old politicians that have come before” as he responded to the Labour leader’s BBC interview this morning.

Mr Hands said: “Sir Keir Starmer represents the same old short-term politics because he has no principles – he will change what he says according to what people want to hear because he’s afraid of losing votes.

“Sir Keir is just like the same old politicians that have come before - always focused on the short-term and lacking the backbone to make the big changes Britain needs. That’s why the question Sir Keir now needs to answer is: why is he planning to adopt Gordon Brown’s accounting tricks to rack up debt?

“Rishi Sunak has consistently taken long-term, difficult decisions that are in the best interests of the country.”

11:15 AM BST

Up next: Angela Rayner to deliver conference speech

We are expecting to see Angela Rayner on the main stage at Labour conference in Liverpool shortly.

The deputy Labour leader is due to speak just after 11.25am.

11:10 AM BST

Pictured: Sir Keir Starmer arrives at Labour conference in Liverpool this morning

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured in Liverpool this morning - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

11:06 AM BST

Lord Mandelson thanks Starmer for making Labour Party 'normal again'

Lord Mandelson praised Sir Keir Starmer for making the Labour Party “normal again”.

The former Labour minister was asked what the party leader could say at the Liverpool conference that would be a wedding present ahead of Lord Mandelson’s marriage ceremony at the end of the month.

He told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “He can continue to do what he’s already doing at the moment and that is to sort of bring the Labour Party across the line from being weird to being normal again, which he’s done very successfully.

“And secondly he can give this country what it needs – its future back with the stonking great Labour Party majority at the next election.”

10:05 AM BST

Labour need to pledge more than just 'policy tweaks', says Lord Mandelson

Labour grandee Lord Peter Mandelson said he agreed with Sharon Graham, the head of the Unite union, that Labour is being too timid (see the post below at 08.31).

The peer told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “I agree with Sharon Graham. I agree that we need more than policy tweaks and we need more than small twists in the policy dial. Yes, I’m happy to be bold, but not bold and stupid.

“I’m going to be campaigning for a Labour government that’s going to invest in home insulation, that will create energy, security and efficiency in people’s homes.

“I’m going to be campaigning for a Labour government that’s going to get British workers building electric vehicles.

“I’m going to be campaigning for a Labour government that’s going to get steel workers making green steel, not passing £96 billion worth of public funds to the shareholders in BP and other energy companies.”

09:54 AM BST

Labour leader praises Sunak for calling him on day he became PM

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer praised Rishi Sunak for calling him on the day he became Prime Minister.

Asked what he admired about Mr Sunak, Sir Keir told the BBC: “I admire the fact that on the day he was elected Prime Minister he made a point of phoning me for a one-to-one conversation and in that conversation we agreed that we would challenge each other robustly on the things that we needed to challenge each other on.

“But when it comes to national security and to terrorism we would stand together.

“I admire that, I think it was the right thing to do, I think for a prime minister and leader of the opposition to say ‘there are some things of such national importance that we will work together and stand together’ is good for our country.”

09:42 AM BST

Starmer to set out 'positive case' at Labour conference

Confronted with a word cloud that suggested the public thought “nothing” about Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader said the party’s conference in Liverpool was a chance to change their minds.

He told the BBC: “I’ve had a lot worse thrown at me in my life”, but added: “That is why this week is so important for us. We come here to this, the last conference before a general election, to set out our positive case.”

He added: “We are bang on schedule, we have already set out in five missions what we are going to do, so we’ve already answered that question.

“What we need to do here in Liverpool is to bring it together, to weld together the reassurance that people need in times like this with the hope that they want built on top of that.”

That meant “not just fixing the problems but taking our country forward”.

Sir Keir Starmer is interviewed by Victoria Derbyshire on BBC One this morning - Stefan Rousseau/PA

09:40 AM BST

Starmer would reverse Rwanda migrants policy even if it is legal and shown to work

Sir Keir Starmer said he would reverse the Government’s Rwanda migrants plan even if it is approved by the Supreme Court and is shown to work.

The Supreme Court is due to examine whether the policy is lawful this week.

The Labour leader was asked if he would still want to reverse the policy if the Supreme Court ruled it is legal and if the policy resulted in a fall in small boat crossings.

He told the BBC: “Yes. I think it is the wrong policy. It is hugely expensive. It is a tiny number of individuals who would go to Rwanda and the real problem is at source.”

Sir Keir said the small boat crossings will “only stop if we smash the criminal gangs who are running this vile trade”.

09:32 AM BST

Labour government would 'aspire' to build 1.5m homes over five years

A Labour government would “aspire” to build 1.5million new homes over five years, Sir Keir Starmer said this morning.

Asked how many new homes were needed to fix the housing crisis, the Labour leader told the BBC: “I think about, well, our aspiration will be over a five year period to get to 1.5million.”

Asked how many homes he wanted to see built every year, Sir Keir said: “That is 250,000 or just over 300,000 a year but we need to get to 1.5million. We can’t just pluck a figure because every political party plucks a figure.”

He said the new homes will not be built “unless you take the steps we are setting out”.

09:27 AM BST

Starmer says Labour would boost economic growth 'within months'

Sir Keir Starmer was asked how quickly he believed a Labour government could deliver higher levels of economic growth.

He said: “We think we can start this straight away...”

Asked how long it would take to deliver growth above that which has been seen over the past 10 years, the Labour leader said “very quickly under a Labour government”.

Pushed again on how quickly it could happen, Sir Keir told the BBC: “We think that this can happen very quickly, within months of a Labour government we can turn this around and get the investment that we need.”

09:23 AM BST

Labour leader 'confident' of delivering boost to economic growth

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “confident” a Labour government could deliver economic growth which would pave the way for increases in public spending.

He told the BBC: “I am confident that we will get that growth. It is the single defining mission of an incoming Labour government.”

The Labour leader said increasing economic growth would be the “central mission” of a Labour government.

09:19 AM BST

Starmer defends NHS plan but concedes staff could earn more in private sector

Sir Keir Starmer conceded that doctors and nurses doing shifts in the private sector were likely to be paid more than they would be under Labour’s plan to ask them to work overtime at weekends to clear the treatment backlog.

But he insisted the plan would still work because he believed health workers “want to bring down the waiting list as well”.

It was suggested to Sir Keir that workers would probably be paid more for a shift in the private sector and he agreed that “they will probably get more in the private sector”.

But he insisted the overtime plan is already working in some NHS hospitals. Asked why health workers would choose an NHS overtime shift over a private healthcare shift where they would be paid more, Sir Keir told the BBC: “Because they want to bring down the waiting list as well. There is a huge strain on the health service.”

It was suggested to Sir Keir that his plan was therefore reliant on the goodwill of NHS staff to succeed.

He said: “We are going to pay them properly to do it...”

09:10 AM BST

Starmer condemns 'appalling act of terrorism' against Israel

Sir Keir Starmer described the Hamas attack on Israel as an “appalling act of terrorism”.

He told the BBC this morning: “This is an appalling attack, a terrorist attack, for which there is no justification and Israel has every right to defend herself.”

08:59 AM BST

NHS overtime plan is not 'wishful thinking', says Streeting

Labour’s plan to ask NHS workers to work overtime at weekends to clear the treatment backlog (see the post below at 08.19) is “credible” and “workable”, Wes Streeting has insisted.

It was suggested to the shadow health secretary during an interview on Sky News that it was “wishful thinking” to think NHS staff will want to work more hours.

But he said he could offer two assurances. The first was that “this is not compulsion, this is voluntary” and also that such a plan is already in place at some London hospitals.

“It is a credible plan, it is workable,” he said.

08:53 AM BST

Streeting rejects claim of Labour being 'too timid'

Wes Streeting rejected the suggestion by Sharon Graham that Labour under Sir Keir Starmer is “too timid” (see the post below at 08.31).

The shadow health secretary was asked about the criticism and he listed a number of NHS-related Labour policy announcements in response.

He told Sky News that “if we delivered just one of those policies it would be transformational” but “taken together they form the basis of a serious plan” to build an NHS which is fit for the future.

08:47 AM BST

Wes Streeting: Actions of Hamas must be 'unequivocally condemned'

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said there “can be no justification whatsoever for the barbarity we have seen unfolding” in Israel.

He said the actions of Hamas must be “unequivocally condemned”.

“Israel is right to defend itself,” he told Sky News.

08:31 AM BST

Labour 'too timid' under Starmer, says union boss

Labour under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership are “too timid”, the general secretary of Unite the union has claimed.

Sharon Graham said “of course” she wanted to see a Labour government but she intended to hold the party’s “feet to the fire” to ensure it delivers “real change”.

She told Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “Well, look, I’m the leader of a trade union, so we’re not a branch of the Labour Party. I run a union and my absolute fundamental job when I wake up in the morning is to deliver for working people.

“And so if it’s uncomfortable for me to be raising issues like the renationalisation of energy investment in steel, oil and gas, then I’m not embarrassed by that because that’s my job to do it.

“So I’m going to keep Labour’s feet to the fire. Of course I want a Labour government. I absolutely want a Labour government, of course, but I want a Labour government that is going to make real change to people’s lives. And I think at the moment Labour have been too timid.”

08:19 AM BST

Starmer announces £1.5bn plan to tackle NHS waiting lists

Sir Keir Starmer has announced a £1.5 billion plan to tackle NHS waiting lists.

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror, he set out proposals to pay doctors and nurses overtime to carry out more procedures like scans and operations at the weekend.

The plan, which the party estimates would create 2.2 million NHS appointments a year, would be backed by £1.5 billion which Labour says would come from scrapping the non-dom tax status.

Abolishing the regime is how the party plans to fund the largest ever workforce expansion in the NHS.

To cut NHS waiting lists, Labour will get an extra 2 million appointments done on evenings and weekends and provide the cutting-edge technology staff need. pic.twitter.com/sFjA9G8eZp — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) October 8, 2023

08:10 AM BST

Labour poll lead over Tories recovers to 13 points

Labour’s poll lead over the Tories has recovered to 13 points, according to a new Opinium survey, giving Sir Keir Starmer a boost as the party’s annual gathering in Liverpool gets underway.

A poll by the company published last weekend gave Labour a lead of 10 points but the party has now rebounded.

The new survey, conducted between October 4-6, puts Labour on 42 per cent of the vote, up by three points when compared to the previous poll conducted between September 27-29.

The Tories were unchanged on 29 per cent.

New polling for The @ObserverUK



Labour vote share recovers by 3 points to put them back to a 13% lead.

· Labour: 42% (+3)

· Conservative: 29% (n/c)

· Liberal Democrat: 11% (-1)

· SNP: 3% (nc)

· Plaid Cymru: 0% (-1)

· Green: 6% (-1)

· Reform UK: 6% (-1)

· Other: 2% (nc) pic.twitter.com/sZmy6cXJzL — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) October 7, 2023

08:00 AM BST

Labour leader tells Sunak 'bring it on'

Sir Keir Starmer has told Rishi Sunak to “bring it on” if he wants to make the next general election about changing the UK.

Mr Sunak used his Tory conference speech in Manchester last Wednesday to repeatedly argue he is the change candidate going into the next election.

But Sir Keir told an eve-of-conference reception for London Labour members in Liverpool: “I say to Rishi Sunak: if he wants change, bring it on.”

He told the crowd: “I don’t agree with Rishi Sunak on very much, but when he stood up last week and said we’ve had years of failure and we need a change, I thought he was spot on.

“We need change. He can’t be that change, he’s been the nodding dog as chancellor nodding through all the decisions he now says were so terrible they’ve got to change them.”

07:57 AM BST

Starmer: Labour 'bang on schedule' to win next general election

Labour are “bang on schedule” to win the next general election, Sir Keir Starmer has said as the party’s annual conference gets underway in Liverpool this morning.

The Labour leader told activists not to become “giddy” at the prospect of power, with the party buoyant after its Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election victory and a consistent double-digit opinion poll lead over the Tories.

Sir Keir told The Observer: “We’re coming to this conference bang on schedule. This is where we intend to answer that question ‘Why Labour?’ with confidence and a coherent plan.”

The Labour leader said of the tone of the party’s annual gathering: “It is not going to be giddy, it is not going to be ‘job done’.”